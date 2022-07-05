Seven Performances Left to See MACBETH on Broadway Starring Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga

Theatregoers have just seven performances left to catch Sam Gold's production of Macbeth on Broadway starring Daniel Craig and Tony nominee Ruth Negga, as the production heads into its final week of performances at the Longacre Theatre. The 3-time Tony-nominated production will play its final performance on Sunday, July 10th at 3PM as scheduled.

MACBETH broke the box office record at the Longacre Theater six times throughout its run. The production now holds the box office record at the Longacre Theater for the week ending May 8, 2022, with a gross of $1,365,599. The previous record was held by Of Mice and Men for the week ending July 27, 2014 at $1,038,106.

MACBETH created the Macbeth 2022: Ticket Initiative, a program developed to provide students with a unique opportunity to see a world-class Broadway production of one of Shakespeare's greatest plays. With generous support from Omega, American Express, Baccarat, The Capri Foundation for The Advancement of Diversity in Fashion, The Peninsula New York, The John Gore Foundation, and The McGill Caiola Family Foundation, the initiative more than doubled its original commitment of at least 2,022 tickets, providing 5,000 tickets to students, free of charge, eliminating the financial barrier to entry for students from underrepresented communities.

High school students and teachers from over 80 public schools across all five boroughs have attended Macbeth, including Curtis High School (Staten Island), Maspeth High School (Queens), East Side Community School (Manhattan), Fort Hamilton High School (Brooklyn), Explorations Academy High School (Bronx), Lexington School for the Deaf, 47 The American Sign Language and English Secondary School and colleges such as The City University of New York, Medgar Evers College, Hunter College, Kingsborough Community College, Fordham University and more.

Alongside Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga, the cast also features Phillip James Brannon ("Servant") as Ross, Grantham Coleman (The Great Society) as MacDuff, Asia Kate Dillon ("Billions") as Malcolm, Tony nominee Maria Dizzia (In The Next Room) as Lady Macduff, Tony nominee Amber Gray (Hadestown) as Banquo, Emeka Guindo (Camelot) as Fleance, Paul Lazar (Silence of the Lambs) as Duncan, Bobbi MacKenzie (School of Rock) as Macduff's Child, Michael Patrick Thornton ("The Red Line") as Lennox, and Danny Wolohan ("Orange Is The New Black") as Seyton. The ensemble is completed by Che Ayende (King Lear), and Eboni Flowers (Slave Play). Stevie Ray Dallimore (Henry IV) is the standby for Daniel Craig. Lizzy Brooks, Jared Canfield, Ronald Emile, and Peter Smith complete the cast as understudies.

MACBETH features scenic design by Christine Jones, costume design by Suttirat Larlarb, lighting design by Tony nominee Jane Cox, sound design by Tony nominee Mikaal Sulaiman, original music by Gaelynn Lea, movement by Sam Pinkleton, violence direction by David Leong, special effects design by Jeremy Chernick, make-up, hair, and wig design by Tommy Kurzman, projection design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, and casting by David Caparelliotis. Michael Sexton & Ayanna Thompson serves as dramaturgy & text consultants and Dawn-Elin Fraser serves as voice coach. Kevin Bertolacci serves as production stage manager and 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the general manager.

MACBETH is produced on Broadway by Barbara Broccoli, The Shubert Organization, Michael G. Wilson, and Frederick Zollo.

Christian Anderson, Keith Anderson, Brian Carmody, Patrick Milling-Smith, No Guarantees, Brian Anthony Moreland, Annapurna Theatre, Berdel Productions, Bob Boyett, Caledonia Productions, Empire Street Productions, Jeffrey Finn, John Gore Organization, Mini Cooper, James L. Nederlander, RDR Productions, Daryl Roth and Orin Wolf are co-producers.

Patrick Daly serves as Executive Producer.

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple's obsession with power-and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. This thrilling new production has captured the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare's most haunting text like never before.