Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More on Stars in the House
Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley to Host STARS IN THE HOUSE 3rd Anniversary Show at the Drama Book Shop

Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley to Host STARS IN THE HOUSE 3rd Anniversary Show at the Drama Book Shop

Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes will read from his new best-seller, Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton will read from her must-have book, and more.

Mar. 15, 2023  

Stars in the House will celebrate its 3rd anniversary on Thursday March 16th at 7:30 PM ET with a special show from the Drama Book Shop celebrating theater books! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host and the show will have highlights from the last three years of the fundraising livestream, as well as live readings from three Broadway authors; Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes will read from his new best-selling "Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide To Homicide", Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton will read from her must-have "The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette" and Seth will read from his just-released "Musical Theatre For Dummies", already in its second printing! All three authors will also be interviewed by Seth and James...with James interviewing Seth and giving insight into what it was like to live with Seth as he missed deadline after deadline.

Seth will also deconstruct some of Rupert Holmes' Broadway musical The Mystery Of Edwin Drood which is touted in "Musical Theatre For Dummies" and guest star, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, will perform songs from the musicals she's done that are mentioned in the book.

And finally, Anika Larsen and James will do a reading from James' critically acclaimed off-Broadway play Unbroken Circle which starred James, Anika, Eve Plumb, Laurie Hammel, Suzanna Hay Stacey Bone-Gleason and Juli Rudetsky-Wesley.

Rupert Holmes will also be offering autographed first edition books to anyone who donates over $30 to the Entertainment Community Fund!

There are only 40 seats available at the Drama Book Shop and reservations can be made at

Everyone can watch the livestream at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT at StarsInTheHouse.com

Stars In The House began on Monday, March 16, 2020, a few days after Broadway shut down. The schedule was 2pm and 8pm every day, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley with CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. Since then, there have been over 400 shows with over 1,600 guests. The livestream has raised over $1,175,400 for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and has also raised over $500,000 for other non-profits and charities, including NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Humane Society of NY, International Rescue Committee, Waterkeeper Alliance, You Gotta Believe, Beth Simchat Torah, Broadway Green Alliance and many more. Stars In The House David Katz has served as tech director and producer from day one. Brenda Braxton, Sierra Boggess, Christine Pedi and Andréa Burns and many more have been guest hosts. Peter Flynn served as director for Plays In The House with Hudson Flynn as tech director featuring the original casts of The Heidi Chronicles, Fuddy Meers and many more! Anika Larsen ran Plays In The House Teen Edition hosted by Juli Rudetsky-Wesley with Jason Crespin as tech director.

The show is produced by Blake Ross, Margie Verdon, Jenn Wais and David Katz. Maria DiDia serves as general manager. Thanks to generous sponsors like Streamyard and the Berlanti Family Foundation, 100% of all donations go directly to the non-profits featured on Stars in the House. Watch Thursday, March 16th at 7:30pm ET on starsinthehouse.com




Related Stories
COME FROM AWAY Stars & Creators to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Photo
COME FROM AWAY Stars & Creators to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE
Come From Away's Astrid Van Wieren, James Seol, Petrina Bromley, Sharon Wheatley, and creators Irene Sankoff and David Hein will join Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley for a Stars in the House Game Night, October 3, at 8pm ET/5pm PT. 
VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR UKRAINE Raises Over $139,000 Photo
VIDEO: STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR UKRAINE Raises Over $139,000
Stars in the House for Ukraine, an 11+ Hour telethon of the weekly streaming show, raised $139,000 for the International Rescue Committee's humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine. That total is inclusive of a generous matching donation by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, which matched the first $50,000 worth of donations.
Stiller, Baranski & More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Telethon For Ukraine Photo
Stiller, Baranski & More Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Telethon For Ukraine
More celebrity guests have been added to Stars in the House For Ukraine – the 10-hour telethon to raise money and awareness for those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, the show will air live on Saturday, March 26th from 12:00pm ET – 10:00pm ET.
Porter, McDonald & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Telethon Photo
Porter, McDonald & More to Join STARS IN THE HOUSE Telethon
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that their Stars in the House series will host a 10-hour telethon to raise money and awareness for those affected by the ongoing war in Ukraine. Donations of the event will benefit the International Rescue Committee and their humanitarian efforts for those affected by the war in Ukraine.  

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: See Jenn Colella, Corbin Bleu, Lea Salonga & Many More at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023Photos: See Jenn Colella, Corbin Bleu, Lea Salonga & Many More at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023
March 15, 2023

See photos from Broadway Backwards 2023, as performers came together in celebration of LGBTQ+ stories and musical theater.
Jennifer Simard & Adam Godley To Join ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on BroadwayJennifer Simard & Adam Godley To Join ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME on Broadway
March 15, 2023

Additional cast has been announced for the Broadway premiere of Once Upon A One More Time, the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. 
Photos: See at Reneé Rapp, Sis & More at DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now Available On DemandPhotos: See at Reneé Rapp, Sis & More at DYLAN MULVANEY'S DAY 365 LIVE! - Now Available On Demand
March 15, 2023

Check out photos from Dylan Mulvaney’s Day 365 Live! at New York City’s iconic Rainbow Room!
Track List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast AlbumTrack List Revealed for KPOP Original Broadway Cast Album
March 15, 2023

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of KPOP is coming soon! Check out the full track list for the upcoming release.
Video: Corbin Bleu Performs 'Mein Herr' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023Video: Corbin Bleu Performs 'Mein Herr' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS 2023
March 15, 2023

Watch Corbin Bleu perform 'Mein Herr' at Broadway Backwards 2023!
share