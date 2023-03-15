Seth Rudetsky & James Wesley to Host STARS IN THE HOUSE 3rd Anniversary Show at the Drama Book Shop

Stars in the House will celebrate its 3rd anniversary on Thursday March 16th at 7:30 PM ET with a special show from the Drama Book Shop celebrating theater books! Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley will host and the show will have highlights from the last three years of the fundraising livestream, as well as live readings from three Broadway authors; Tony Award winner Rupert Holmes will read from his new best-selling "Murder Your Employer: The McMasters Guide To Homicide", Tony Award nominee Brenda Braxton will read from her must-have "The Little Black Book of Backstage Etiquette" and Seth will read from his just-released "Musical Theatre For Dummies", already in its second printing! All three authors will also be interviewed by Seth and James...with James interviewing Seth and giving insight into what it was like to live with Seth as he missed deadline after deadline.

Seth will also deconstruct some of Rupert Holmes' Broadway musical The Mystery Of Edwin Drood which is touted in "Musical Theatre For Dummies" and guest star, Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen, will perform songs from the musicals she's done that are mentioned in the book.

And finally, Anika Larsen and James will do a reading from James' critically acclaimed off-Broadway play Unbroken Circle which starred James, Anika, Eve Plumb, Laurie Hammel, Suzanna Hay Stacey Bone-Gleason and Juli Rudetsky-Wesley.

Rupert Holmes will also be offering autographed first edition books to anyone who donates over $30 to the Entertainment Community Fund!

There are only 40 seats available at the Drama Book Shop and reservations can be made at

Everyone can watch the livestream at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT at StarsInTheHouse.com

Stars In The House began on Monday, March 16, 2020, a few days after Broadway shut down. The schedule was 2pm and 8pm every day, hosted by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley with CBS Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook. Since then, there have been over 400 shows with over 1,600 guests. The livestream has raised over $1,175,400 for The Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund) and has also raised over $500,000 for other non-profits and charities, including NAACP Legal Defense Fund, Humane Society of NY, International Rescue Committee, Waterkeeper Alliance, You Gotta Believe, Beth Simchat Torah, Broadway Green Alliance and many more. Stars In The House David Katz has served as tech director and producer from day one. Brenda Braxton, Sierra Boggess, Christine Pedi and Andréa Burns and many more have been guest hosts. Peter Flynn served as director for Plays In The House with Hudson Flynn as tech director featuring the original casts of The Heidi Chronicles, Fuddy Meers and many more! Anika Larsen ran Plays In The House Teen Edition hosted by Juli Rudetsky-Wesley with Jason Crespin as tech director.

The show is produced by Blake Ross, Margie Verdon, Jenn Wais and David Katz. Maria DiDia serves as general manager. Thanks to generous sponsors like Streamyard and the Berlanti Family Foundation, 100% of all donations go directly to the non-profits featured on Stars in the House. Watch Thursday, March 16th at 7:30pm ET on starsinthehouse.com