Service Dogs Attend Performance of BILLY ELLIOT in Canada

A group of service dogs recently attended a relaxed performance of Billy Elliot at the Stratford Festival in Ontario. A photo was posted on social media of the dogs in seats at the theatre, which went viral.

ICYMI: We had some pawsitivly adorable audience members from K-9 Country Inn Service Dogs during last weeks Relaxed Performance of #sfBillyElliot. Our Next Relaxed Performance is #sfNeverending on October 2nd. https://t.co/xaBwx65W8J pic.twitter.com/otyNjm5pUS - Stratford Festival (@stratfest) August 15, 2019

"The theater gives us the opportunity to expose the dogs to different stimuli such as lights, loud noises and movement of varying degrees," said Laura Mackenzie, owner of K-9 Country Inn Working Service Dogs, according to Fox News. "The dogs must remain relaxed in tight quarters for an extended period of time."

"They were all extremely well-behaved," said Stratford Festival spokesperson Ann Swerdfager. "I was in the lobby when they came in, then they took their seats, then got out of their seats at intermission and went back. All of the things we learn as humans when we start going to the theater."

For more information about the show, visit https://www.stratfordfestival.ca/WhatsOn/PlaysAndEvents/Production/Billy-Elliot.





