Series of Social Justice Initiatives Announced In Conjunction with Broadway Production of CLYDE'S

Second Stage Theater has announced a series of social justice initiatives centered around the upcoming Broadway production of Lynn Nottage's play, Clyde's, directed by Kate Whoriskey. A funny, moving, and inspiring new play, Clyde's centers around the lives of four formerly incarcerated kitchen staff working at a sandwich shop and looking to reclaim their lives.

With a mission to spotlight the issues faced by returning citizens and those impacted by the justice system, the initiatives include:

Paid apprenticeship program with Second Stage Theater for justice system-impacted youth

Weekly talkbacks and discussions hosted by advocates and service providers in the social justice field

Art exhibit at the Hayes Theater featuring works by people impacted by the justice system

Final dress rehearsal fundraiser for partnering organizations

Virtual access to Clyde's for four national organizations run by and for returning citizens and people who are incarcerated

Job Fair aimed at connecting justice system-impacted individuals with job opportunities and training

Subsidized tickets for formerly incarcerated individuals and their families

"At its best, theater has the power to inspire change and that is what we are aiming to do with these special programs surrounding Lynn Nottage's wonderful new play, Clyde's," said Khady Kamara, Executive Director of Second Stage Theater. "With deep thanks to our partners at Art for Justice Fund, Second Stage is proud to launch this robust slate of initiatives to raise awareness, provide paths to employment opportunities for those impacted by the justice system, and hopefully to generate change within ourselves, our staff, and the theater community as a whole."

"All of us at Art for Justice are excited to support Second Stage Theater and Lynn Nottage around the upcoming production of Clyde's. People returning home from prison face many challenges and Lynn's play shines a needed light on the importance of 'fair chance' employment opportunities to empower people to rebuild their lives. Art creates empathy and I'm grateful Lynn's work will help to transform the criminal legal system," said Agnes Gund, Founder of Art for Justice Fund.

More detailed information on the programs can be found below:

Apprenticeship Program

With this production of CLYDE'S, Second Stage will host three apprentices - one each in production management, company management, and front of house. They have worked with the Youth Justice Network to identify candidates.

Talkbacks and Discussions

Second Stage will host weekly talkbacks and post-show panel discussions to highlight the issues of the play. The Q&As will feature professionals working in the social justice field.

The following talkbacks have been scheduled:

November 11 - Prison Creative Arts Project

November 18 - Rehabilitation Through the Arts

December 2 - Fortune Society

December 9 - Art for Justice Fund

December 15 - Ameelio

December 16 - Youth Justice Network

December 21 - Project Renewal

January 6 - League of Women Voters/Hour Children

January 13 - Reentry @Lehman College

Art Exhibit

Second Stage will showcase artwork by incarcerated and returning citizens during the run of the show. This will include a virtual exhibit, organized by the Prison Creative Arts Project, which will be available on the web and highlighted at the Hayes during the run of the show through the screens in the theater. They will also work with the Youth Justice Network and Fortune Society to create an in-person exhibition at the theater.

Final Dress Rehearsal Fundraiser

Second Stage will use its final dress rehearsal on November 2 as a fundraiser for its partner groups, Rehabilitation Through the Arts, Fortune Society and League of Women Voters.

CLYDE'S In Prisons

Second Stage is working to find ways to share this production and story with currently incarcerated individuals. As a first step, the Prison Creative Arts Project in Michigan is using CLYDE'S as part of their fall 2021 curriculum. Second Stage is working with the Art for Justice Fund to explore possibilities for a streaming presentation that could be seen by some of their other grantee partners who work with formerly incarcerated communities.

Job Fair

Second Stage will host a Job Fair that will focus on returning citizens, with the aim to connect them with job opportunities, training, and other career resources. Second Stage is working with Youth Justice Network and Hour Children to coordinate with fellow theaters, hotels, restaurants, and other businesses in Times Square that have "fair chance" hiring programs. Second Stage is also seeking partners to provide supportive services to job fair attendees including resume writing and interview prep. This Job Fair is currently scheduled to begin in January 2022.

Subsidized Tickets

In an effort to bring the inspiring story of Clyde's to those impacted by the justice system, Second Stage is offering complimentary and deeply subsidized tickets via its partners in the Thursday Night talkback series.

ABOUT CLYDE'S

In CLYDE'S, a stirring and funny new play from two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and her frequent collaborator, director Kate Whoriskey (Ruined, Sweat), a truck stop sandwich shop offers its formerly incarcerated kitchen staff a shot at redemption. Even as the shop's callous owner, Clyde (played by Uzo Aduba), tries to keep them under her thumb, the staff members are given purpose and permission to dream by their shared quest to create the perfect sandwich. You'll want a seat at the table for this humorous, moving, and urgent play.

Directed by Kate Whoriskey, CLYDE'S will begin previews Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and officially open on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Second Stage's Broadway home, The Hayes Theater (240 West 45th Street). The production stars Uzo Aduba, Ron Cephas Jones, Edmund Donovan, Reza Salazar, and Kara Young.

The full creative team for CLYDE'S includes scenic design by Takeshi Kata, costume design by Jennifer Moeller, lighting design by Christopher Akerlind, sound design by Justin Ellington, original compositions by Justin Hicks and casting by The Telsey Office.

