See MATILDA THE MUSICAL & Save!

Experience Carbonell & Silver Palm Award Winning Slow Burn Theater Company's production of Matilda The Musical presented by American National Bank March 25 - April 10 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Fort Lauderdale. Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony Award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill sold-out audiences of all ages around the world. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs, Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination. Friday, March 25 - Sunday, April 10, 2022 Regular Ticket Price - $49 - $65 / Save 25%* Off Select Seats. Unlock the discount with Passcode: BROWARD *Discount Info: Offer for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday evenings and Saturday Matinee performances only on select seat locations. Not valid for previously purchased tickets. Cannot be combined with other offers. All shows, dates, times, performances subject to change. $25 Student and Teacher Tickets - Choose 'STUDENT' or 'TEACHER' ticket type at checkout. Tickets must be picked up at Will Call on the day of show with valid Student or Teacher ID. Two (2) ticket limit per ID. For Tickets, visit BrowardCenter.org/SlowBurn