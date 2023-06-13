See Bryan Cranston, Sasha Velour, Alex Edelman with Josh Groban & More at 92NY

New events at 92NY include Bryan Cranston with Josh Horowitz, Sasha Velour and Chani Nicholas, Alex Edelman and Josh Groban.

See full programming below!

***In Person & Online***

FOCUS FEATURES’ ASTEROID CITY: Bryan Cranston IN CONVERSATION WITH MTV’s JOSH HOROWITZ

Fri, Jun 16, 6:30 pm ET, from $20

Join Emmy Award-winning actor Bryan Cranston on his remarkably varied career on the stage and screen — and his new role in Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City— with MTV’s Josh Horowitz, plus clips from the film. Taking place in a fictional desert town in 1955, Asteroid City tells the story of a youth stargazing convention spectacularly disrupted by strange cosmic events. Cranston’s versatile roles —from Malcolm in the Middle to Breaking Bad to Network, on Broadway, and much more — have made him one of the most respected actors of his generation. In a live taping of Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, hear Cranston discuss his career trajectory, working with Anderson and a sprawling ensemble cast on Asteroid City, stories from behind the scenes, and more.

***In Person & Online***

XYZ Presents | SASHA VELOUR AND CHANI NICHOLAS IN CONVERSATION

Thu, Jun 22, 7:30 pm ET, from $20

Join world renowned drag queen and RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Sasha Velour with New York Times-bestselling author and astrologer Chani Nicholas on fashioning identity in the 21st century — and Velour’s brilliant new illustrated manifesto of drag, The Big Reveal . What do drag and astrology have in common? Each provides a lens through which we can better understand our gifts, contributions, desires, and even our personal histories. Hear Velour and Nicholas discuss this beautiful confluence — exploring how gender fluidity and queerness can open our understanding of ourselves, the ways in which we can intentionally forge our own identities, and how we can radically accept the parts of ourselves that are written in the stars.

***In Person & Online***

JUST FOR US: Alex Edelman IN CONVERSATION WITH Josh Groban

Sun, Jun 25, 7 pm ET, from $25

Join award-winning actor, writer and comedian Alex Edelman for a conversation with his friend Grammy, Emmy and Tony award nominee Josh Groban (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street) about Edelman’s hit solo show, Just for Us — as Edelman makes his Broadway debut with the acclaimed show. A New York Times Critic’s Pick, Just For Us tells the shocking story of Edelman’s experience attending a White Nationalist gathering in New York City after receiving a string of antisemitic abuse online. Hear Edelman and Groban discuss the story behind the show — the real-life events that inspired it, why he decided to make a comedy about confronting racism and antisemitism, bringing his show to The Hudson Theatre on Broadway, and so much more.



About The 92nd Street Y, New York:

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92NY offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y, New York is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92NY’s programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92NY.org.

