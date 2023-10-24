Second Stage Theater's Sapphire Anniversary Gala Will Honor Sarah Paulson

Second Stage Theater’s Sapphire Anniversary Gala will honor Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award winner Sarah Paulson, who will be appearing in Second Stage Theater’s upcoming Broadway production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer.

The gala event will take place on Monday, November 6 at Cipriani Wall Street (55 Wall Street).

The evening’s Gala Co-Chairs are Kevin Brockman & Dan Berendsen and Terry & bob lindsay. The Honorary Chairs are Annaleigh Ashford, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Anna Deavere Smith.

The gala will feature a one-night-only show directed by Elena Araoz, music directed by Macy Schmidt, and featuring performances by Kate Baldwin (Superhero), Leana Rae Concepcion (Merrily We Roll Along), Alan H. Green (Charlie and The Chocolate Factory), Lisa Howard (2ST’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Escape to Margaritaville), Celia Keenan-Bolger (2ST’s The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Mother Play), Derek Klena (2ST’s Dogfight, Moulin Rouge!), Lindsay Mendez (2ST’s Dogfight and Everyday Rapture, Merrily We Roll Along), Betsy Wolfe (2ST’s Everyday Rapture, & Juliet) and The Broadway Sinfonietta.

The gala begins at 6:30pm with cocktails, followed by dinner, live auction and special performances at 7:30pm. All funds raised from the evening support Second Stage Theater’s artistic programs.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit Click Here or call Second Stage’s Special Events Office at 212-787-8302 x119.

Emmy, Golden Globe, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Sarah Paulson last appeared onstage in New York in the Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Talley’s Folly in spring 2013. Other stage appearances include the Broadway productions of Collected Stories, opposite Linda Lavin, and The Glass Menagerie alongside Jessica Lange; the Mark Taper Forum production of The Cherry Orchard opposite Alfred Molina and Annette Bening; and off-Broadway in Tracy Letts’ critically acclaimed Killer Joe. Paulson received the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie for her portrayal of attorney Marcia Clark in FX’s critically acclaimed miniseries “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Paulson also received a Golden Globe® Award, a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Critics’ Choice Award and a Television Critics Association Award for this role. Her many additional TV credits include her performance as Linda Tripp in FX’s “Impeachment: American Crime Story” (Emmy nomination, also Executive Producer); the title role in the Netflix series, “Ratched” (also Executive Producer), which debuted at number one across 50 countries worldwide and earned Paulson a Golden Globe® nomination; the FX on Hulu Emmy-nominated limited series, “Mrs. America,” opposite Cate Blanchett; Aaron Sorkin's “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip” (Golden Globe nomination); HBO’s “Coastal Elites” and “Game Change” (Emmy and Golden Globe nominations); ten installments of Ryan’s Murphy’s award-winning television series “American Horror Story,” where she also made her directorial debut with the 78-minute crossover episode, “Return to Murder House.” Paulson has received five Emmy® nominations for her roles in the franchise, as well as two Critics’ Choice Awards for her roles in the anthology series. Paulson’s many film credits include Warner Bros.’ Ocean’s 8; Todd Haynes’ critically acclaimed Carol alongside Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara; Steve McQueen's 12 Years a Slave, which received an Academy Award® for Best Picture. She has also appeared in Steven Spielberg’s The Post opposite Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep; Aneesh Chaganty’s Run for Hulu; M. Night Shyamalan's thriller Glass for Universal; Netflix’s Bird Box opposite Sandra Bullock; DreamWorks Animation’s Abominable. Other film credits include Martha Marcy May Marlene; Down with Love; What Women Want, The Other Sister. Upcoming, she will executive produce and star in Searchlight’s horror thriller, Dust; will appear in Bruce Norris’ film adaptation of his Pulitzer, Tony, and Olivier award-winning play, Clybourne Park, directed by Pam MacKinnon; and in Bad Robot’s series adaptation of Glennon Doyle’s memoir, “Untamed.”