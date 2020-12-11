Scott Siegel Announces New $50,000 Matching Fund for NIGHTCLUB NEW YORK

The bold and innovative new concept in which New York City is the club and the world is the audience for our musical performance artists, NIGHTCLUB NEW YORK, is now further supported by a $50,000 Matching Grant given by the Thomas & Maren Hood Charitable Trust. "This Matching Grant will anchor and enhance the future earning capacity of all of our performing artists," said Scott Siegel, the club's conceiver, producer and host, "and the Matching Grant kicks in with every subscriber to the club!"

Launched on November 15th of this year, NIGHTCLUB NEW YORK is the "equivalent of Netflix for musical performances of New York's Uber-talented musical theater and nightclub stars," says Siegel. It currently has 35 stars performing in a variety of 20 mini concerts ranging from 3 songs to 7 songs. For a modest monthly fee subscribers can see all of these shows whenever they want, as often as they want. And new stars and new "shows" will be added every month!

Become a Founding Member of Scott Siegel's NIGHTCLUB NEW YORK with a special offer: subscribe this first month of the club's existence (you have thru Dec. 14th) - and get the second month for FREE! Subscribe for a full year and get two months for FREE!

The monthly subscription is $50, the yearly subscription is $500. And consider this: given the extraordinary number of performances already available in the nightclub, if you see everything you will be paying only $2.50 per show the first month and NOTHING to see everything the next month! And you can eat and drink at home! The only parking you'll have is on your couch. So little money for so much entertainment - and you'll be supporting our performers who will otherwise be among the very last people who go back to work.

To join Scott Siegel's NIGHTCLUB NEW YORK, follow the link here: http://nightclubnewyork.vhx.tv