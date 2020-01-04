Saxophonist And Musical Humorist Daniel Bennett Comes to The Blue Note NYC
New York saxophonist Daniel Bennett has been hailed as one of the most original and unpredictable musical voices of his generation. Daniel Bennett can be heard throughout the world performing his award-winning compositions on saxophone, flute, clarinet, and oboe. The Daniel Bennett Group performs their CD release at the Blue Note Jazz Club (131 West 3rd St, NYC) on Sunday, January 12th. The band will play a show at 11:30am and 1:30pm.
The group is celebrating the release of their newest album, 'We Are the Orchestra' (Manhattan Daylight Media). The album blends modern jazz and futuristic avant-pop with elements of 19th century opera. The music was conceived after a theater commission at the Whitney Museum (NYC).
Bennett is joined by renowned guitarist Nat Janoff and master percussionist Koko Bermejo on drums. The band recently played their album release at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Cub in London. The Boston Globe describes Bennett's music as "a mix of jazz, folk, and minimalism." The trio was recently voted "Best New Jazz Group" in New York City Hot House Magazine. The Daniel Bennett Group has been featured in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, NPR, Indianapolis Public Radio, San Francisco Examiner, Miami Herald, St. Louis Public Radio and the Village Voice. The Village Voice raves, "saxophonist Daniel Bennett makes hay with an airy approach that's buoyant enough to conjure notions of East African guitar riffs and Steve Reich's pastoral repetition." Time Out New York describes the music as, "hypnotic." Bennett recently toured Italy and Switzerland with renowned Armenian jazz ensemble, Musaner. In addition to leading his own band, Daniel Bennett performs in theater productions in New York City. Daniel Bennett recently composed the musical score for stage adaptations of 'Frankenstein' and 'Brave Smiles' at the Hudson Guild Theatre in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett currently plays woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised Off-Broadway musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times calls the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's theatrical works have strongly influenced his eclectic sound and musical storytelling abilities as a bandleader.
