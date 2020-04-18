Saturday Update: Nick Cordero's Right Leg to Be Amputated; Call for Prayers and Positive Thoughts Continue

As Tony Award nominee Nick Cordero continues to battle COVID-19 while in the ICU at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in California, his wife, fellow Broadway alum Amanda Kloots, provided another update on his health on Saturday.

Kloots shared on Instagram that Cordero, who is now on day 18 of being sedated, has had issues with blood clots in his right leg due to complications with internal organs and the resulting medication; the impacts of which led to difficulty in getting blood to his toes. To combat this, doctors had placed him on blood-thinners. However, those blood-thinners have since caused other issues, including internal bleeding in his intestines and drops in his blood pressure. Therefore, the difficult decision was made to take him off of that specific medication.

As a result, Kloots shared that Cordero's right leg will be amputated on Saturday. All of Broadway and beyond continues to share every prayer and bit of good energy imaginable for Cordero to come through this. Kloots has been calling for friends, fans, and anyone willing to join along to participate in daily dance parties at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT while playing her husband's song "Live Your Life" and using the hashtag #wakeupnick on social media to spread the word.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





