Sasha Hutchings Hosts HOMEGROWN: BLACK DANCE HISTORY SERIES Celebrating African Influence on American Dance
Sessions from Friday February 12- 14 will feature virtual dance classes and panel discussions with Rickey Tripp, Dionne Figgins, and Dominique Kelly.
Sasha Hutchings (Hamilton, Oklahoma! Fosse/Verdon) and co-host of The Chaos Twins will host HomeGrown: Black Dance History Series, an online event celebrating African influence in American dance.
Friday February 12th through Sunday February 14th will feature virtual dance classes and panel discussions with:
- Dominique Kelley of The Prom Movie, Oklahoma! at Denver Center and The Princess and the Frog
- Rickey Tripp of Hamilton, Once on This Island, Choir Boy and NBC Live's Jesus Christ Superstar
- Dionne Figgins of A Wonderful World, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Motown The Musical and Dance Theatre of Harlem
Each day begins with a session in West African dance and then moves on to other movement styles as participants trace the African roots of hip hop, jazz, tap, and modern dance.
Sasha Hutchings is the creator and director of HomeGrownArts Alliance. She established HomeGrown to connect professional artists and their hometowns through engaging, community centered arts programming. HomeGrown: Black Dance History Series will feature West African Dance classes led by Pilar Lowden, Artistic Director of Hayiya Dance Theatre located in Hutchings's hometown of Macon, GA. Saturday's 12pm session will begin with a special performance by Hayiya Dance Theatre.
All backgrounds, ages and skill levels are welcome.
"Dance is a unique way to learn about, celebrate, and honor Black culture," says Hutchings, "Don't just read about Black history this February. Dance it out."
Classes begin Friday, February 12 at 4pm. All classes will take place online. Register at HomeGrownArtsAlliance.com.
