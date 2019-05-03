Sarah Stiles, Ephraim Sykes Receive 2019 Clarence Derwent Awards

The Actors' Equity Foundation's 2019 Clarence Derwent Awards for most promising female and male performers on the New York metropolitan scene have gone to Sarah Stiles (Tootsie) and Ephraim Sykes (Ain't Too Proud:The Life and Times of The Temptations). The announcement was made by Judy Rice, president of the Foundation, which administers the awards.

Both Stiles and Sykes have also been nominated for the 2019 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress and Actor in a Musical. And, they have both been nominated for the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award in the Best Featured category as well.

Stiles has been nominated for the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical. She earned a 2015 Tony nomination for her performance as Jessica in Hand to God. Her other Broadway credits include On a Clear Day You Can See Forever, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and Avenue Q.

Sykes' role as David Ruffin in Ain't Too Proud has earned him the 2019 Derwent Award. He originated the role of George Eackers in Hamilton at the Public in 2015 and he played Otis Williams in the Broadway show Motown the Musical and in 2016 was a critical darling as Seaweed in NBC's Hairspray Live.

The award, a check and crystal trophy, will be presented at Equity's Eastern Regional Board meeting at 2pm on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Equity offices, 165 West 46th Street.

Established in 1945 by Clarence Derwent, distinguished actor and president of Equity from 1946-1952, the award is the oldest on Broadway. Past recipients include Nina Arianda, Annaleigh Ashford, Annette Bening, Kristin Chenoweth, Morgan Freeman, Allison Janney, Frances Sternhagen, Michael Urie, Christopher Walken, Fritz Weaver and in 2018, Sean Carvajal and Ashley Park.

The Judges' Panel includes Joe Dziemianowicz; Adam Feldman (Time-Out NY), Susan Haskins (Theater Talk); Harry Haun, (BroadwayWorld), and David Rosenberg, (Hearst Publications).

The Actors' Equity Foundation, a philanthropic and humanitarian nonprofit organization, was created in 1962 to aid and assist the members of the acting profession and to promote the theatre arts. It is separate from Actors' Equity Association and is funded by estate bequests and individual donations.





