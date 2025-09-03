Sarah Hyland & Sadie Dickerson Will Join JUST IN TIME on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwayWorld has just learned that Just in Time will soon welcome two new stars. Sadie Dickerson, who is making her Broadway debut, will play Sandra Dee beginning Tuesday, September 16, 2025, and Broadway and Screen star Sarah Hyland will play Connie Francis beginning Wednesday, October 8, 2025, starring opposite Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff as the iconic entertainer Bobby Darin. Erika Henningsen will play her final performance as Sandra Dee Sunday, September 14, and Gracie Lawrence will play her final performance as Connie Francis Sunday, October 5.

Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers(Moulin Rouge), Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”

Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025, and opened to critical acclaim on Saturday, April 26, 2025, becoming the smash hit of the season. Tickets are now on sale through Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Just in Time has a book by Tony Award winner Warren Leight (Side Man) and Isaac Oliver (Intimacy Idiot, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), music supervision and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Andrew Resnick (Parade), Outer Critic Circle and Drama Desk Award winning orchestrations by Tony nominees Andrew Resnick and Michael Thurber, choreography by Shannon Lewis (“Saturday Night Live,” Fosse) and is based on an original concept by Ted Chapin. Just in Time features scenic design by two-time Tony Award winner Derek McLane (Death Becomes Her), costume design by eight-time Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (Moulin Rouge!), lighting design by Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (Here Lies Love) and sound design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Maybe Happy Ending). Scott Rowen is the Production Stage Manager and Live Wire Theatrical is the General Manager.

Just in Time currently stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff (Merrily We Roll Along, Hamilton), Tony Award winner Michele Pawk (Wicked), Joe Barbara (A Bronx Tale The Musical), Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl (Good Night, Oscar), Lance Roberts (The Music Man), Caesar Samayoa (Come From Away), Christine Cornish (Kiss Me, Kate), Julia Grondin (Funny Girl), Valeria Yamin (Moulin Rouge!), John Treacy Egan (My Fair Lady), Tari Kelly (Mr. Saturday Night), Matt Magnusson (A Wonderful World), Khori Michelle Petinaud (Lempicka), and Larkin Reilly (Bad Cinderella).

Bios:

Sadie Dickerson (Sandra Dee) is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. Originally from Austin, Texas, she is a proud graduate of Missouri State University, earning a BFA in Musical Theatre and a Certificate in Acting for the Camera. Off Broadway: Vladimir at Manhattan Theatre Club. @sadie.dickerson

Sarah Hyland (Connie Francis), best known for her starring role as ‘Haley Dunphy’ on Golden Globe, SAG, and Emmy award winning hit ABC comedy series “Modern Family,” is a true triple threat. A native New Yorker, Hyland has been working in film and television since she was four years old. She made her debut in Howard Stern’s “Private Parts,” and at the age of eight landed the role of Molly in ABC’s “Annie.” At sixteen, Hyland originated the role of Jackie Bouvier in Grey Gardens at Playwrights Horizons in 2006, marking her Broadway debut. Nearly two decades later, she returned to the stage as Audrey in the 2024 Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors and followed with a 2025 turn as Daisy in The Great Gatsby, marking her return to Broadway. Continuing her success on the musical front, Hyland appeared in the “Dirty Dancing” remake alongside Debra Messing and Abigail Breslin for Lionsgate. The special was aired on ABC in May 2017 to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the original movie’s release. Hyland’s television work includes early appearances in “The Audrey Hepburn Story,” “Falcone,” “Geek Charming,” “Bonnie and Clyde: Dead and Alive,” and “XOXO.” She has also guest-starred on notable series such as “Touched by an Angel,” “Law & Order,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “Lipstick Jungle.” Sarah has also expanded into family programming as host, judge, and executive producer of the competition special “Play-Doh Squished,” bringing her energy and creativity to a playful series of challenges for teams of kids and adults. On the film side, Hyland’s credits include STRUCK BY LIGHTNING and SCARY MOVIE 5. In 2019, she starred opposite Anna Camp and Tyler James Williams in Robert Luketic’s (Legally Blonde) romantic comedy THE WEDDING YEAR, and in 2022 she could be seen in the Lionsgate and BuzzFeed LGBTQ romantic comedy MY FAKE BOYFRIEND, starring alongside Keiynan Lonsdale and Dylan Sprouse. In 2022, Hyland brought her vocal talents to the podcast medium, starring in DearMedia’s inaugural scripted narrative podcast, BONE, MARRY, BURY. The raunchy, campy, female-driven murder podcast follows 26-year-old Allie, played by Hyland, who’s closing out the worst year of her life after recently being fired, dumped, and evicted. We learn through the omniscient narrator (her Best Friend Gabe), that by the end of the month, Allie will Bone, Marry, and Bury three different people… and they’re all at this party. Hyland’s advocacy for living a healthy lifestyle, combined with her entrepreneurial savvy has led her to sign on as co-founder for the functional candy brand Sourse in 2021. Sourse then underwent a rebrand and relaunched with Hyland’s guidance, making it her mission to develop life-changing sweet treats with wellness in mind. There are currently four different types of Sourse chocolate vitamins to choose from, including Glow Bites, Hype Bites, Mood Bites, and Beauty Bites, with the latter two products coming from Hyland’s ideation. Hyland currently resides in Los Angeles.