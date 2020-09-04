Sara Bareilles Drops New Album of LITTLE VOICE Songs

The new album has ten tracks from the Apple TV Plus series.

Variety reports that Sara Bareilles last night released a surprise album of the songs she wrote for "Little Voice" on Apple TV Plus.

Ten songs appear on the new album, "More Love: Songs from Little Voice Season One."

Listen to the album digitally below.

This is the first time Bareilles has released a studio version of the titular "Little Voice." It was the name of her debut album, but the song was dropped from the record at that time.

A love letter to the diverse musicality of New York, "Little Voice" is a story about finding your authentic voice-and the courage to use it. The series follows Bess King (played by Brittany O'Grady), a uniquely talented performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love, and complicated family issues.

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara has gone on to receive six Grammy nominations, which include Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for "Love Song" and one Album of the Year for her highly acclaimed third studio album, The Blessed Unrest. Her book, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song, was released in the fall of 2015 by Simon & Schuster and is a New York Times best seller. Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, in which she made her Broadway debut and received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut as the lead in Waitress for a limited engagement through June 11, 2017. "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress," her most recent solo studio album, is out on Epic Records. For more information, please visit sarabmusic.com.

Read the original story on Variety.

Related Articles