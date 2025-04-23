Santino Fontana and BD Wong to Star in A LIFE IN THE THEATRE by David Mamet at Symphony Space

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award winners Santino Fontana and BD Wong will star in a one-night-only reading of David Mamet’s play A Life in the Theatre at Symphony Space.

A behind-the-scenes peek at the challenge of actors battling to share both a dressing room and the spotlight, A Life in the Theatre follows two actors in a repertory company: Robert, an older, experienced performer and John, a newcomer to the stage. John at first welcomes Robert’s guidance, but soon overshadows his mentor. From rehearsals to reprisals, from ego trips to acting tips, the play gives a glimpse into the complex relationship that develops as the torch is passed from one generation to the next - a passing that wavers from love and mutual respect to impatience and resentment.

The reading will feature stage directions read by actress Kathleen Chalfant. Symphony Space's At Play series invites actors, playwrights, and artists to imagine, create, and play.