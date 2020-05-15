Santino Fontana & More Featured in CHARLIE ROSEN'S BROADWAY BIG BAND for #54BelowatHome
#54BelowatHome will present Charlie Rosen's Broadway Big Band Saturday, May 16 at 6:30 PM (Eastern Time).
A full-sized jazz orchestra composed of seventeen musicians all play bandleader Charlie Rosen's re-imagined arrangements of an eclectic mix of tunes from Broadway's past, present and beyond! Both modern and classic showtunes are on display in this hugely unique and winning evening, sung by the best and brightest of Broadway's young generation of leading performers in the timeless tradition of a big band. Directed by Max Friedman.
The event features Gerard Canonico (Be More Chill), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Santino Fontana (Tony Award for Tootsie, The CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"), John-Michael Lyles (1776 at Encores!), Julia Mattison (Godspell), Lauren "LOLO" Pritchard (Spring Awakening), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Benjamin Walker (American Psycho), and Adrienne Warren (TINA, The Tina Turner Musical.)
Watch below!
