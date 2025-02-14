Santa Rosa High Students Triumph Over Censorship with Award-Winning Musical

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



When Santa Rosa High School’s administration canceled their fall play over “unsuitable” content and increased oversight, ArtQuest theater students fought back with satire, co-writing [REDACTED], a now award-winning one-act musical mocking censorship.

Following its debut, the musical went on to win the gold medal at the Lenaea Festival, a prestigious statewide competition, along with 12 other awards, including the Spirit of Lenaea award.

The controversy began in November when the school shut down performances of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead after opening night. Students Dean Jahnsen and Leila Paine rallied support, moving the show to Mercury Theatre, where it sold out and raised $3,500. Under pressure, the district reversed its decision but imposed new restrictions, including script approval and age limits.

Rather than be silenced, the students channeled their frustrations into [REDACTED], a satirical musical featuring “Mommies Against the Arts,” who chant, “Protecting kiddies is our duty! / We cancel anything that smells a little fruity!” While school officials mostly ignored the show, Lenaea judges took notice.

Festival board director Cheena Moslen praised the students: “This group refused to be silenced. They mobilized their community, pushed back against censorship, and proved that performers are powerful, and their voices matter.”

Read the full story at KQED.