Santa Rosa High Students Triumph Over Censorship with Award-Winning Musical

ArtQuest theater students fought censorship with satire, co-writing [REDACTED], a now award-winning one-act musical mocking censorship.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
When Santa Rosa High School’s administration canceled their fall play over “unsuitable” content and increased oversight, ArtQuest theater students fought back with satire, co-writing [REDACTED], a now award-winning one-act musical mocking censorship.

Following its debut, the musical went on to win the gold medal at the Lenaea Festival, a prestigious statewide competition, along with 12 other awards, including the Spirit of Lenaea award.

The controversy began in November when the school shut down performances of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead after opening night. Students Dean Jahnsen and Leila Paine rallied support, moving the show to Mercury Theatre, where it sold out and raised $3,500. Under pressure, the district reversed its decision but imposed new restrictions, including script approval and age limits.

Rather than be silenced, the students channeled their frustrations into [REDACTED], a satirical musical featuring “Mommies Against the Arts,” who chant, “Protecting kiddies is our duty! / We cancel anything that smells a little fruity!” While school officials mostly ignored the show, Lenaea judges took notice.

Festival board director Cheena Moslen praised the students: “This group refused to be silenced. They mobilized their community, pushed back against censorship, and proved that performers are powerful, and their voices matter.”

Read the full story at KQED.




