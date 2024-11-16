Santa Rosa School District Reverses Decision to Cancel Production of DOG SEES GOD

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



According to the Press Democrat, the Santa Rosa School District in Santa Rosa, California has reversed its decision to cancel a production of Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead, the 2004 play by Bert V. Royal, at Santa Rosa High School. The district is now limiting performances to those 16 and over. However, it is not currently known when those performances will be allowed to take place.

“While the parents of the students performing in the play were informed of its content and provided consent, we recognize that the same opportunity was not given to all parents whose students may have attended without their supervision,” said Santa Rosa City Schools Board President Omar Medina and Superintendent Daisy Morales in a joint statement to the Press Democrat.

Officials assert the original decision for cancellation was “not made out of censorship but out of caution and concern," and their policy is that special events like plays “promote a positive school climate,” and remain of “educational relevance”. It prohibits work that is “obscene, vulgar or incite[s] violence.”

Students say that the district determined the material to be “obscene."

“We’ve never had a problem with profanity — censoring the arts is unfair. Here at ArtQuest … we’re all about self-expression. It kills us to hear this,” said SRHS senior and ArtQuest Theatre Company President Dean Jahnsen.

While the production does use some sexual innuendo, the main objection came from the use of the “f-slur."

“It’s (the slur) used by this character, Matt, that is homophobic but is going through some of his own issues,” said ArtQuest Vice President Leila Paine to the Press Democrat.

“It wouldn't have the same effect without using the word because it is something that is said to people in the LGBTQ community every day. That’s why this play is so impactful — it shows people these disgusting things that happen in real life."

Theatre teacher Jereme Anglin asserts that the language used in the production comes from the bully character, with whom audience members are not meant to sympathize.

“Most of it is language-based. We’ve never had an issue of using the f-word. There’s an antagonist character … bullying the gay kid. It’s kind of uncomfortable, but it’s meant to be so you don’t sympathize with that character, ” said Anglin.

“During rehearsals, there were some of the athletic kids calling (our) dancers (the same slur in the play) … but you put it in a play and suddenly it's unacceptable.”

The Press Democrat reports that the board reversed its decision on Saturday after the theatre students asked fellow students and their parents to write letters to the school board, voicing their frustration.

While details of the reinstated performances have yet to be determined, Mercury Theatre is allowing the production to be staged for one performance, tonight Saturday, November 16th at 7pm. Mercury Theater (formerly Cinnabar Theater) is located at 3333 Petaluma Boulevard North, in Petaluma. Arts Quest will receive the space complimentary and all ticket sales will go directly to the organization.

