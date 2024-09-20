San Francisco Symphony Chorus Goes on Strike, Forcing Cancellations

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The San Francisco Symphony Chorus went on strike Thursday amid ongoing financial challenges at the orchestra, leading to the cancellation of the scheduled performances of Verdi’s Requiem. The New York Times reports that more than 150 musicians and patrons joined the chorus on picket lines outside Davies Symphony Hall, just before the concert was set to begin.

Following negotiation sessions on Thursday, September 19, the union members of the San

Francisco Symphony Chorus rejected a proposal from the San Francisco Symphony

Administration fora one-year freeze on all contract terms, maintaining current wage levels for the AGMA Chorus members. Rather than continuing to rehearse and perform while bargaining, AGMA informed the Administration of their decision to strike this week's performances of the Verdi Requiem.

The administration's proposal maintains current wage levels, compensating AGMA Choristers more than $22,000 per year for 26 performances, 53 rehearsals, and 26 warm-up hours at a rate of $131 per hour for performances and $73 per hour for rehearsals. In the process of negotiations, the Administration has also tentatively agreed to 12 primarily non-financial contractual changes proposed by AGMA.

In a statement the Symphony wrote "Our latest contract offer to the AGMA members of the SF Symphony Chorus is fair, equitable, and competitive. Our offer to maintain current wage levels reflects our commitment to the Chorus, especially in light of the challenging financial pressures this organization is currently facing. We've been transparent about our financial challenges—similar to many other arts organizations since the pandemic—and have been working with our union partners to try to collectively address those realities."

"Our Chorus, and each of its members, are an essential part of the Symphony. We have been engaged in good-faith negotiations for a new contract and are extremely disappointed that AGMA has rejected the Administration's contract proposal and decided instead to declare a strike. We're saddened that we've been forced to cancel this week's performances of Verdi's Requiem and deeply regret the inconvenience to our patrons and the many other musicians, visiting artists, and staff that have worked hard to prepare these performances. We are eager to continue working with AGMA, and we are committed to reaching an agreement as soon as possible."

The strike comes despite the orchestra’s endowment fund, valued at approximately $315 million — one of the largest in the United States. The union representing the chorus, the American Guild of Musical Artists, has expressed frustration over management’s push for cuts to the chorus. Ned Hanlon, the union’s president, stated, "Management has repeatedly failed to show how targeting the Symphony’s internationally acclaimed Choristers will solve their alleged financial issues."