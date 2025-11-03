Sammi Cannold Makes Television Directing Debut With GREY'S ANATOMY Episode

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sammi Cannold is moving from stage to screen! According to Shondaland, Cannold, who is known for directing musical theater, has made her television direction debut with an episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled "Goodbye Horses."

"When we direct musicals, there’s so many logistics and moving pieces. You are working with over 100 people, which is different from more intimate stage plays,” Cannold says. “So, there was a similar muscle of ‘There are 100 people here today, and we all have to be working toward the same goal, and we have limited time.’ I was really grateful that even though the terminology and the exact specifics are different, the skill set felt somewhat transferable.”

“In theater, you usually see it from one perspective, and that is your understanding of a story,” she explains. “I can’t zoom in in a theater. I can’t show you someone’s face from this angle. I can’t get a take of only this person reacting to this moment. TV, to me, gives you so much more dimension through which to tell a given story."

The episode was written by Jase Miles-Perez. The description states: "The interns juggle a bizarre trauma, while a complex breast reconstruction forces Meredith into a tense partnership."

Sammi Cannold is a director who is one of Forbes Magazine's 30 Under 30 in Hollywood & Entertainment, class of 2019. Most recently, she directed How to Dance in Ohio on Broadway in 2023. She also Assistant Directed Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812 on Broadway in 2016. Other theater credits include Evita (New York City Center), Endlings (New York Theatre Workshop, A.R.T.), Ragtime on Ellis Island, Violet on a moving bus (A.R.T.), and Allegory (La Jolla Playhouse WOW).

Sammi has also served as an Artistic Fellow at the A.R.T., a member of Cirque du Soleil's Creative Cognoscenti, and a Sundance Institute Fellow and developed work with Playwrights Realm, The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center, New York Stage and Film, Cirque du Soleil, and Nickelodeon.