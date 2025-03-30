Same Day Broadway Tickets - How to Get Them

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you're visiting New York City, seeing a Broadway show is a must—but getting tickets can be tricky if you haven't purchased them in advance, especially if you're trying to see a show on the same day. Fortunately, there are several proven methods for scoring last-minute seats. Whether you're looking for a deal or simply want to experience the magic of Broadway on a whim, here are the best ways to get same-day Broadway tickets...

Visit the Box Office

Sometimes the simplest route is the most effective. Heading straight to the theater box office can reveal last-minute seat availability, including partial view or canceled/resold tickets. You might not find a discount, but if you're set on seeing a specific show and tickets aren’t sold out online, the box office may still have options. Find out where each Broadway show is playing here.

Head to TKTS

Operated by the Theatre Development Fund, TKTS is a classic option for snagging same-day Broadway and Off-Broadway tickets at up to 50% off. The most popular booth is in Times Square, but there is also a location at Lincoln Center. Tickets go on sale a few hours before showtime, and the selection varies daily. Be prepared to wait in line—especially for matinees and weekends—but it’s a great way to see top-tier productions at a discount. TKTS also offers next-day discount tickets to matinee performances and a 7-Day Fast Pass lane for returning customers. Learn more about TKTS.

Use Official Show Lotteries

Many Broadway shows offer digital lotteries for the chance to buy deeply discounted tickets (usually $10–$40). You’ll typically need to enter through an app or website the morning of the performance, and winners are notified a few hours before showtime. Lotteries can be very competitive, but the prices can't be beat, and it can't hurt to try! Learn more about Broadway lotteries.

Try Rush Tickets

Rush tickets are first-come, first-served discounted tickets sold when the box office opens each day. Some are digital (through apps like TodayTix), while others require you to wait in line in person. Rush policies vary by show—some offer general rush, while others may have student or senior-specific options. Arrive early, especially for high-demand shows, as availability is limited. Learn more about Broadway rush policies.

Look for Standing Room Tickets

For shows that are sold out, standing room (SRO) tickets can be a great alternative. These are usually available for a fraction of the regular ticket price and are sold at the box office on the day of the show—typically after all seats are sold. Not all shows offer SRO, but for the ones that do, it's a cheap and exciting way to be in the room. Learn more about Broadway Standing Room tickets.

Use TodayTix

TodayTix is a mobile app that offers same-day tickets for a wide range of Broadway and Off-Broadway shows. You can find discounts, last-minute availability, and even access to certain rush and lottery programs. The app is easy to use, and some tickets can be booked just hours before curtain time. Check out which shows are on TodayTix.

Broadway may be teh ultimate theatrical destination, but it doesn't have to come with a huge price tag—especially if you're flexible and resourceful. Happy theatergoing!