Samantha Pauly, Mamie Parris, Jeff Kready & More to Star in FAT KID RULES THE WORLD Reading

Fat Kid Rules The World, a bold new rock musical based on the novel by K. L. Going, will have industry-only readings October 27 and October 28, 2022 at New 42nd Street Studios. Featuring a book by Jay Falzone & Nick Naveda (Words on Bathroom Walls), music by Matt Gumley & Evan Jay Newman, and lyrics by Jay Falzone, the show is choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Little Shop of Horrors) and directed by Marc Erdahi.

The reading will feature Cole Ragsdale (Gigantic) as Troy, Jimmy Brewer (Kinky Boots) as Curt, Jeff Kready (Company), Michael William Nigro (Christmas Spectacular), Yael "Yaya" Reich (Hadestown), Samantha Pauly (Six), Mamie Parris (Cats), Sophia Alawi, Kerri George, Polanco Jones, Jr. (Black No More), Jay McKenzie (Paradise Square), Jenny Mollet (The Color Purple), Daniel Quadrino (Wicked), Alanna Saunders (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child), Emerson Steele (Violet), and Michael Lee Brown (Dear Evan Hansen).

Troy Billings (Ragsdale) is ready to jump -- isolated at school, unsupported by his strict father and golden athlete brother, and mourning the loss of his mother. Troy steps back from the edge after a chance encounter with a local legend, Curt MacCrae (Brewer), the lead guitarist of Troy's favorite band, who draws Troy into his circle and helps him find a new beat. When Curt insists they form a group with Troy on the drums, Troy begins on a journey to impress his new friends, find his voice, and rock the world.

The creative team also includes Tony Award Nominated Costume Designer Gregory Gale (Arcadia, Rock of Ages), Tony Award Winning Sound Designer Jessica Paz (Hadestown, Little Shop of Horrors), Music Supervisor & Arranger Will Van Dyke (Little Shop of Horrors, Pretty Woman), Orchestrator Macy Schmidt(The Broadway Sinfonietta), and Music Direction by Lily Ling (How To Dance In Ohio). Casting is by Binder Casting/Jarrett Reiche and General Management is by Chris Aniello for Live Wire Theatricals. The Associate Director is Jane Skapek and Associate Choreographer is Jeffrey Gugliotti.