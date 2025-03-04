SWEPT AWAY Reunion Concert Adds Second Show in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A second (late-night) show has been added to Broadway’s Swept Away reunion concert. Tickets are now on-sale for this performance featuring the Broadway cast of Swept Away, at Bowery Ballroom on Monday, April 28 at 9:45 PM.

The Swept Away Reunion Concert will feature performances from Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, Wayne Duvall and the original Broadway Swept Away ensemble and swings with music from folk-rock group The Avett Brothers’ sensational show catalogue.

Live on Broadway, Swept Away, with music & lyrics by The Avett Brothers, starred Tony Award winner John Gallagher, Jr., two-time Tony Award nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Wayne Duvall.

Swept Away on Broadway featured a score from The Avett Brothers, a book by Tony winner John Logan and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer.