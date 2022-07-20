Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SWEENEY TODD's Jacqueline Petroccia Takes Over Instagram!

The Muny is presenting Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barbler of Fleet Street through July 22

Jul. 20, 2022  

SWEENEY TODD's Jacqueline Petroccia Takes Over Instagram! The Muny is presenting Stephen Sondheim's Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barbler of Fleet Street through July 22! Stop by our Instagram story all day for as Jacqueline Petroccia takes the social media reigns for an exclusive look backstage.

Jacqueline Petroccia (Ensemble, u/s Mrs. Lovett) is overjoyed to return to St. Louis, where she broke box office records as Patsy Cline in Always... Patsy Cline (Stages St. Louis, 2013/2014). NYC/Regional: Sweeney Todd (PBS), Carousel (PBS), Because of Winn-Dixie, The Pirates of Penzance, The Producers and more! Debut album: Champagne & Moonshine. jacquelinepetroccia.com @jackiepetro

The Muny's production of Stephen Sondheim's masterpiece Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street runs July 16 - 22, 2022.

The cast includes Ben Davis (Sweeney Todd), Carmen Cusack (Mrs. Lovett), Robert Cuccioli (Judge Turpin), Jake Boyd (Anthony Hope), Lincoln Clauss (Tobias Ragg), Stephen Wallem (Beadle), Julie Hanson (Beggar Woman), Riley Noland (Johanna) and Hernando Umana (Pirelli).

Rounding out the company are Ensemble members Lee H. Alexander, Nick Berninger, Leah Berry, Patrick Blindauer, Brandon S. Chu, Rheaume Crenshaw, Steve Czarnecki, J.D. Daw, Delaney Guyer, Michelle Beth Herman, Omega Jones, Beth Kirkpatrick, Debby Lennon, Jonelle Margallo, Jacqueline Petroccia, Tim Quartier, Grant James Reynolds, Liz Shivener, Nicklaus Smith, Cecilia Snow, Veronica Stern, April Strelinger, Price Waldman and Andy Zapata. The company will also be joined by the Muny Kid and Teen youth ensembles.

The spine-tingling American musical masterpiece makes its long-awaited Muny debut. Set in 19th century London, Sweeney Todd has captivated audiences around the world with its murderous melodies and a haunting tale of love, revenge and hilarious mayhem. Considered to be one of the greatest scores in Broadway history, this eight-time Tony Award-winning musical offers both thrills and laughs and is guaranteed to be an unforgettable night at The Muny.

The original production of Sweeney Todd opened on Broadway at the Uris Theatre (now the Gershwin) on March 1, 1979 in a production directed by Harold Prince. The musical won eight 1979 Tony Awards including Best Musical of the Year and ran for 557 performances.



Macgyver Voting

