SUNSET BOULEVARD, SISTER ACT 3 and More are Coming to a Screen Near You in BWW's January Stage-to-Screen Report

There have been many announcements in the last month about upcoming stage to screen adaptations. RENT LIVE released additional casting, Glenn Close spoke about the upcoming SUNSET BOULEVARD film, ALADDIN released first look cast images, and SISTER ACT 3 was announced from Disney+.

From major motion picture adaptations to streaming options on BroadwayHD to live TV musicals, we've got all of the information about where you can see your favorite plays and musicals on screen this summer and beyond.

BIG SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Movie adaptations making their way to movie theaters across the country.

ALADDIN

Release: 5/24/2019

THE LION KING

Release: 7/19/2019

CATS

Release: 12/20/2019

WICKED

Release: 12/20/2019

IN THE HEIGHTS

Release: 6/26/2020

BE MORE CHILL

Release: TBA

BARE: A POP OPERA

Release: TBA

BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL

Release: TBA

COME FROM AWAY

Release: TBA

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Release: TBA

THE LITTLE MERMAID

Release: TBA

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Release: TBA

OLIVER

Release: TBA

SPAMALOT

Release: TBA

SUNSET BOULEVARD

Release: TBA

SISTER ACT 3

Release: TBA

TICK, TICK... BOOM!

Release: TBA

THE SHAGGS

Release: TBA

WEST SIDE STORY

Release: TBA

SMALL SCREEN ADAPTATIONS

Theatrical adaptations coming to television.

RENT Live! | FOX

Premiere: 01/27/2019

HAIR Live! | NBC

Premiere: 05/19/2019

AMERICAN IDIOT | HBO

Premiere: TBA

A Few Good MEN Live! | NBC

Premiere: TBA

STAGE TO SCREEN

Stage shows getting the silver-screen treatment. In cinema screening schedules vary, check local listings for dates near you.

I'M NOT RUNNING | NT Live

Screening Dates: 01/31/2019, Additional Encores

THE WIZARD OF OZ

Screening Dates: 01/27, 1/29, 1/30

STREAMING

The most recent theatrical additions to streaming catalogues.

HARVEY | Netflix

Release: TBA

THE LION | BroadwayHD

Available: 12/6/2018

