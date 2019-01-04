Matthew Saldivar, J. Elaine Marcos Join RENT LIVE; Additional Casting Announced!

There's no day but January 27, 2019 when it comes to FOX's Rent. Today additional casting was announced for the live broadcast of the rock musical phenomenon, and some familiar Broadway faces are among the ensemble of bohemians that will bring the 1980's East Village to life on national television.

Joining the previously announced leads Kiersey Clemons, Brandon Victor Dixon, Jordan Fisher, Vanessa Hudgens, Brennin Hunt, Mario, Tinashe, Valentina and Keala Settle, are Matthew Saldivar, J. Elaine Marcos, Jennifer Leigh Warren, Debra Cardona, Darius Crenshaw, Alton Fitzgerald White, Bryce Ryness, Emerson Collins, Benjamin Rivera, Robert Roldan, Morgan Marcell, Khori Petinaud, Mia DeWeese, Fred Odgaard, Tilly Evans-Krueger.

They'll be joined by dancers including Hannahlei Cabanilla, Sasha Dominique Mallory, Ty Wells, Jessica Lee Keller, Lenin Fernandez Jr., Nick Lanzisera.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Boheme," and set in New York City's gritty East Village. "Rent" tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil.

Winner of four TONY AWARDS and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

