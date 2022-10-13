SUMMER STOCK World Premiere, New Musical THE 12 & More Announced for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season

Goodspeed Musicals has announced its 2023 season at the Goodspeed Opera House. It will be an exciting and memorable season with stories that range from Vaudeville to Motown, from powerful to playful and everything in between.



The season will open with Gypsy, a Golden Age classic that will appear on the Goodspeed stage for the first time, featuring book by Arthur Laurents, music by Jule Styne and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, which will run from April 28 - June 18. Next will be the world premiere musical comedy Summer Stock. Filled with hits from the American songbook, it is adapted from the MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock by George Wells and Sy Gromberg, featuring music by Harold Arlen, Harry Warren and Gene DePaul, and lyrics by Johnny Mercer, Mack Gordon, Saul Chaplin, Jack Brooks, Ted Koeler, E.Y. Harburg, Billy Rose and Leo Robin. Summer Stock will run July 7 - August 27. The fall production will be a bold and powerful new musical, The 12, with book and lyrics by Robert Schenkkan and music and lyrics by Neil Berg, which will run September 8 - October 29. Closing the season will be Dreamgirls, the dazzling Motown-inspired hit also making its Goodspeed debut, with book and lyrics by Tom Eyen and music by Henry Krieger, running November 10 - December 30.



Beginning her third season as Goodspeed's Artistic Director, Donna Lynn Hilton shared, "Goodspeed is in the midst of a robust recovery. Due to the hard work, careful attention and stewardship by every member of our team, audiences are very nearly at pre-pandemic levels and response to the work has been overwhelmingly positive. For 2023, we have planned a bold and engaging season of classic and new musicals, which will build on our recovery success and continue to offer opportunities for a diverse range of artists, technicians and artisans while growing our audience of musical theatre lovers. I am particularly excited that our 2023 season will include two new musicals including one world premiere."



Goodspeed, Connecticut's leading producer of musicals, invites theatre fans from near and far to come and enjoy this exciting array of productions and experience all that this world-renowned theatre and its neighboring shops, restaurants and attractions have to offer. In 2023 we will offer something for everyone, so plan ahead and make it a Goodspeed day!



Season tickets for all four shows at The Goodspeed start at $116. Advance season ticket packages go on sale beginning October 17th through the Box Office (860.873.8668), open weekdays at 10 a.m. and weekends at 11 a.m. 2023 Goodspeed Memberships, which provide many benefits to donors, are also available now. More information can be found at goodspeed.org. Single tickets go on public sale beginning March 5, 2023.



A season of new musicals at Goodspeed's Terris Theatre will be announced in March 2023.



Goodspeed Musicals has achieved international acclaim and is the first theatre in the nation to receive two Tony Awards for outstanding achievement in musical theatre. Under the leadership of Donna Lynn Hilton, Artistic Director and David B. Byrd, Managing Director, Goodspeed Musicals is dedicated to the celebration, development and advancement of musical theatre. Goodspeed creates powerful, world-class productions of enlightening new and established works to entertain and inspire audiences. From Goodspeed, 21 musicals have gone to Broadway (including Man of La Mancha, Annie and Holiday Inn) and more than 90 new musicals have been launched. Goodspeed's Festival of New Musicals and the Johnny Mercer Writers Grove are distinguished cornerstones of the organization that highlight its commitment to nurture the talents of new and established artists and support the creative process. Goodspeed also maintains The Scherer Library of Musical Theatre and The Max Showalter Center for Education in Musical Theatre. Goodspeed gratefully acknowledges the support of Hoffman Audi, the official auto sponsor; Sennheiser, the official audio sponsor; and United Airlines, the official airline of Goodspeed Musicals. The organization is supported in part by the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, Office of the Arts; CT Humanities; National Endowment for the Arts; and WSHU Public Radio.



Gypsy

April 28 - June 18

First Time at Goodspeed!

A Musical Fable



Book by Arthur Laurents

Music by Jule Styne

Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Suggested by memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee

Directed by Jenn Thompson



Here she is, world! Momma Rose, the ambitious stage mother determined to drive her daughters toward stardom, takes center stage in one of the most celebrated musicals of all-time. And with her comes a parade of iconic tunes that conjure the joys and heartaches of show business: "Everything's Coming Up Roses," "Let Me Entertain You," "Together Wherever We Go," and more. The brassy masterpiece about vaudeville and burlesque lights up the Goodspeed stage for the very first time. Curtain up!



Summer Stock

July 7 - August 27

A Musical Comedy



Adapted from the MGM/Warner Bros. film Summer Stock by George Wells and Sy Gromberg

Music by Harold Arlen, Harry Warren and Gene DePaul

Lyrics by Johnny Mercer, Mack Gordon, Saul Chaplin, Jack Brooks, Ted Koeler, E.Y. Harburg, Billy Rose and Leo Robin



Forget your troubles - come on, get happy! The tradition of turning a barn into a theater finds fertile new ground in a joyous world premiere inspired by the classic Judy Garland-Gene Kelly musical. When stage-struck Abigail invites fellow troupers to the family farm with the idea of putting on a show, her practical sister Jane is stubborn as a mule. The land needs work - and workers. Sisterhood, budding romance and a Broadway-bound musical are all at risk. But there's nothing like the sunshine of hits from the American songbook to chase all your cares away!





The 12

September 8 - October 29

A New Musical



Book & Lyrics by Robert Schenkkan

Music & Lyrics by Neil Berg

Directed by John Doyle



Jerusalem. The disciples are in disarray. Torn apart by the unthinkable death of their leader, see how twelve ordinary individuals come together to create one of the most powerful movements ever known. Filled with power and passion, The 12 is a universal story of love and how each of us must eventually navigate the loss of whatever we hold most dear. Join us for a profoundly moving musical that you will never forget!





Dreamgirls

November 10 - December 30



Book & Lyrics by Tom Eyen

Music by Henry Krieger

Directed by Lili-Anne Brown



Stars rise and fall...but dreams live forever! A 1960s Motown girl group catches its big break during an amateur competition. But will their friendship - and their music - survive the rapid rise from obscurity to pop super stardom? With dazzling costumes and powerhouse vocal performances, this Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical sizzles with sparkling spirit and dance. Featuring the unforgettable hits "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" and "One Night Only," this is one Goodspeed production you won't want to miss!



