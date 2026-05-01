SUFFS North American Tour Recoups Investment

The North American Tour of Suffs has recouped its investment just 28 playing weeks into the tour. The Tony Award-winning musical about the passionate American women who fought tirelessly for the right to vote has been seen by more than 375,000 patrons since its launch on September 19, 2025, at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle.

The tour is booked through August of 2026 with upcoming engagements in Washington, D.C., Chicago, Memphis, and Fort Worth.

“Suffs reminds us that democracy is not a finished work — it is something each generation must fight to expand, protect, and carry forward,” said lead producers Jill Furman and Rachel Sussman. “As the show says, ‘the young are at the gates,' and it has been profoundly moving to see audiences across the country respond to that call. This milestone belongs to the extraordinary community of artists, creatives, crew members, partners, investors, and supporters whose belief, flexibility, and commitment helped bring this story to the road and ensure it could be seen by audiences nationwide.”

The milestone comes as Suffs enters an exciting new chapter, continuing to reach audiences on the road and soon on screens nationwide. This upcoming Monday, May 4 at 7:00 PM, the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Suffs, Town Hall, and The Public Theater will partner to present “A Special Screening of Great Performances: Suffs” at Town Hall, ahead of the national PBS premiere on Friday, May 8 at 9:00 PM ET. The evening will feature a post-screening conversation moderated by Grammy Award-winning actress Phillipa Soo with Tony Award winner Shaina Taub, Tony Award-nominated director Leigh Silverman, and Tony Award winner Nikki M. James, followed by a live piano performance of “Keep Marching” by members of the original Broadway cast.

The touring cast features Maya Keleher as Alice Paul, Danyel Fulton as Ida B. Wells, Marya Grandy as Carrie Chapman Catt, Jenny Ashman as President Woodrow Wilson, Monica Tulia Ramirez as Inez Milholland, Gwynne Wood as Lucy Burns, Joyce Meimei Zheng as Ruza Wenclawska, Livvy Marcus as Doris Stevens, Trisha Jeffrey as Mary Church Terrell, Brandi Porter as Dudley Malone, Laura Stracko as Alva Belmont/Phoebe Burn, Tami Dahbura as Mollie Hay, and Victoria Pekel as Phyllis Terrell/Robin. Rounding out the company are Abigail Aziz, Ariana Burks, Anna Bakun, Annalese Fusaro, Marissa Hecker, Amanda K. Lopez, Merrill Peiffer, Jenna Lea Rosen, and Gretchen Shope.

Created by Shaina Taub, the first woman to ever independently win Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in the same season, this new musical explores the triumphs and failures of a struggle for equality that's far from over. It's a given that the women of the suffragist movement—who called themselves “Suffs” for short—were brilliant, but as they fought tirelessly for the right to vote, they were also flawed, stubborn, passionate and funny. Suffs tells their story: the remarkable friendships, the heartbreak, and how this movement brought them together—or, in some cases, tore them apart.

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