Video: LES MISERABLES: THE ARENA CONCERT SPECTACULAR At Radio City Music Hall Opening Night

Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular is now playing at New York City's Radio City Music Hall through August 9, where the acclaimed production will conclude its world tour. Watch highlights from opening night in a newly released video, including suprise appearances from Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit and more!

The production stars Alfie Boe, Killian Donnelly, or Gerónimo Rauch as Jean Valjean; Bradley Jaden or Jeremy Secomb as Javert; Samantha Barks as Fantine; Matt Lucas as Thénardier; Marina Prior or Helen Walsh as Madame Thénardier; Jac Yarrow as Marius; Beatrice Penny-Touré as Cosette; Shan Ako as Éponine; Christian Mark Gibbs as Enjolras; and Philip Quast as the Bishop of Digne for the New York engagement. The company also features Kelly Agbowu, Amelia Broadway, Mary Jean Caldwell, Harry Chandler, Rosy Church, Gabrielle Cummins, Beth Curnock, Jade Davies, Jordan Lee Davies, Jonathan David Dudley, Bryony Duncan, Harry Dunnett, Thiago Phillip Felizardo, Charlie Geoghegan, Nic Greenshields, Christopher Key, Michael Kholwadia, Rob Madge, Andrew Maxwell, Jill Nalder, Lisa Peace, Emma Ralston, CIARAN RODGER, James Sillman, Geddy Stringer, Raymond Walsh, Danny Whitehead, and Owain Williams.

Cian Bhalla, Alfie Buck, and Mateo Casado alternate in the role of Gavroche, while Lillian Caster, Olive Ross-Kline, and Ella Tokita alternate as Little Cosette.

Having premiered in the UK and Europe in September 2024, Les Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacular has toured more than 30 cities worldwide, with stops including Australia, Japan, Shanghai, and Singapore, before arriving in New York for its final engagement.

Cameron Mackintosh's production features a book by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, based on Victor Hugo's novel, with music by Schönberg, lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, original French text by Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel, additional material by James Fenton, and adaptation by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

The production is directed by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy, with design by Matt Kinley, costumes by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills, lighting by Paule Constable and Warren Letton, sound by Mick Potter, projections by Finn Ross, and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...