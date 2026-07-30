Video: Max Clayton Performs 'Can't Tame Me' in SCHMIGADOON! With Sara Chase

Schmigadoon! has released new footage of Max Clayton performing "You Can't Tame Me" in the Tony-winning production. Joined by Tony nominee Sara Chase, Clayton performs the Carousel-inspired number at the top of the musical.

For his performance as 'Danny Bailey,' Clayton won a Chita Rivera Award. He was also nominated for a Drama Desk Award nomination, an Outer Critics Circle nomination, and a Dorian Award nomination.

Schmigadoon! also features Tony Award nominee Alex Brightman as Josh Skinner, Saturday Night Live alum and Tony Award nominee Ana Gasteyer as Mildred Layton, Ann Harada as Florence Menlove, Brad Oscar as Mayor Menlove, Isabelle McCalla as Emma Tate, Ivan Hernandez as Doc, Maulik Pancholy as The Reverend Layton/Leprechaun, Max Clayton as Danny Bailey, McKenzie Kurtz as Betsy and Ayaan Diop as Carson.

Rounding out the Original Broadway Company featured on the album are Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn Mcclelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris, and Zachary Downer.

The most Tony Award-nominated musical of the season, Schmigadoon! won four Tony Awards including “Best Musical,” “Best Book of a Musical,” “Best Original Score,” and “Best Orchestrations.” The production was also named “Outstanding New Musical” by the Drama Desk Awards, Outer Critics Circle Awards, and Dorian Theater Awards. At the Chita Rivera Awards, Schmigadoon! received “Best Choreography” and “Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show,” while Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla were each recognized as “Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show.”

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