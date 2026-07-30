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Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two

Six, Aladdin, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee also took the stage at the free outdoor concert series.

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Featured Topic BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK More Coverage

Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2026 season this week with performances from some of Broadway's biggest hits. Check out photos from the event below.

The second installment of this summer's free outdoor concert series featured performances by the casts of Wicked, Titaníque, Chicago, Six, Aladdin, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Students from AMDA also opened the event with a special pre-show performance.

The AMDA pre-show featured Quincy Adair, Kwabena Bawuah, Danika Nutile, Teya Wright, Amber Jo, Doris Gonzalez, Luismi Acosta, and Anna Powell.

The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee included Jon Cryer, Lilli Cooper, Leana Rae Concepcion, Fernell Hogan, Kevin McHale, Matt Manuel, and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Performers from Titaníque included Brad Greer, Tess Marshall, Kristina Leopold, Polanco Jones, and Sara Gallo. Chicago was represented by Sophie Carmen-Jones, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and Tia Altinay. The cast of Six featured Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, Aryn Bohannon, and Taylor Pearlstein. Aladdin performers included Rodney Ingram, Sonya Balsara, and Caleb A. Barnett. Representing Wicked were Celia Hottenstein, Oluchi Nwaokorie, and Carl Man.

Check out photos from the event below!

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Jane Fujitta

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


106.7 Lite FM's Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy todays hosts

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Caleb A. Barnett Guest Host

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Cubby Bryant, Caleb A. Barnett and Christine Nagy

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Doris Gonzalez, Dominique Kent and Amber Jo

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Luismi Acosta and Anna Powell

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Dominique Kent

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Dominique Kent, Anna Powell, Kwabena Baquah, Quincy Adair, Doris Gonzalez, Luismi Acosta, Amber Jo, Danika Nutile and Teya Wright

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


AMDA Students that includes-Luismi Acosta, Quicy Adair, Kwabena Bawuah, Doris Gonzalez, Dominique Kent, Amber Jo, Anna Powell, Danika Nutile and Teya Wright

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Dominique Kent

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Celia Hottenstein

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Carl Man

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Oluchi Nwaokorie and Carl Man

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Oluchi Nwaokorie

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Oluchi Nwaokorie

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Celia Hottenstein

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Celia Hottenstein, Carl Man and Oluchi Nwaokorie

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Oluchi Nwaokorie , Carl Man and Celia Hottenstein

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Brad Greer and Tess Marshall

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sara Gallo

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Tess Marshall and Brad Greer

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Brad Greer and Tess Marshall

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sara Gallo

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Kristina Leopold

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Kristina Leopold

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Terrence Williams, Jr., Tess Marshall, Kristina Leopold, Brad Greer and Sara Gallo

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sophie Carmen-Jones

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Tia Altinay

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sophie Carmen-Jones and the Cast of Chicago

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Jacqueline B. Arnold

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Jacqueline B. Arnold and Tia Altinay

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Marty Lawson

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image

 Jeff Sullivan, Austin Dunn, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Matthew Winnegge, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tia Altinay, Chelsea James, Sean Samuels, Elizabeth Yanick, Kristen Faith Oei, Ronnie Bowman, Marty Lawson

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Jon Cryer and Lilli Cooper

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Kevin McHale

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Guest Speller Abigail Barlow and Matt Manuel

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Abigail Barlow

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


The Cast of The 25tth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Laura Marano, Kevin McHaleLeana Rae Concepcion and Jasmine Amy Rogers

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Kevin McHale, Laura Marano, Lilli Cooper, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jon Cryer, Fernell Hogan and Leana Rae Concepcion

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Taylor Pearlstein, Abigail Barlow, Khaila Wilcoxon, Aryn Bohannon, Olivia Donalson and Jasmine Forsberg

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Aryn Bohannon, Olivia Donalson, Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Abigail Barlow and Taylor Pearlstein

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Aryn Bohannon, Olivia Donalson, Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Abigail Barlow and Taylor Pearlstein

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, Khaila Wilcoxon, Taylor Pearlstein and Aryn Bohannon

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Khaila Wilcoxon, Aryn Bohannon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow and Taylor Pearlstein

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, Taylor Pearlstein, Jasmine Forsberg, Khaila Wilcoxon and Aryn Bohannon

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Rodney Ingram

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sonya Balsara

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Caleb A. Barnett

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Caleb A Barnett

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Rodney Ingram

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Rodney Ingram and Sonya Balsara

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sonya Balsara

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sonya Balsara and Rodney Ingram

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Caleb A. Barnett

Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two Image


Sonya Balsara and Rodney Ingram

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