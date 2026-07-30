Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two

Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2026 season this week with performances from some of Broadway's biggest hits. Check out photos from the event below.

The second installment of this summer's free outdoor concert series featured performances by the casts of Wicked, Titaníque, Chicago, Six, Aladdin, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Students from AMDA also opened the event with a special pre-show performance.

The AMDA pre-show featured Quincy Adair, Kwabena Bawuah, Danika Nutile, Teya Wright, Amber Jo, Doris Gonzalez, Luismi Acosta, and Anna Powell.

The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee included Jon Cryer, Lilli Cooper, Leana Rae Concepcion, Fernell Hogan, Kevin McHale, Matt Manuel, and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Performers from Titaníque included Brad Greer, Tess Marshall, Kristina Leopold, Polanco Jones, and Sara Gallo. Chicago was represented by Sophie Carmen-Jones, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and Tia Altinay. The cast of Six featured Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, Aryn Bohannon, and Taylor Pearlstein. Aladdin performers included Rodney Ingram, Sonya Balsara, and Caleb A. Barnett. Representing Wicked were Celia Hottenstein, Oluchi Nwaokorie, and Carl Man.

Check out photos from the event below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

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