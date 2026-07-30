Photos: WICKED, TITANÍQUE, CHICAGO & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park Week Two
Six, Aladdin, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee also took the stage at the free outdoor concert series.
Broadway in Bryant Park continued its 2026 season this week with performances from some of Broadway's biggest hits. Check out photos from the event below.
The second installment of this summer's free outdoor concert series featured performances by the casts of Wicked, Titaníque, Chicago, Six, Aladdin, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Students from AMDA also opened the event with a special pre-show performance.
The AMDA pre-show featured Quincy Adair, Kwabena Bawuah, Danika Nutile, Teya Wright, Amber Jo, Doris Gonzalez, Luismi Acosta, and Anna Powell.
The cast of The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee included Jon Cryer, Lilli Cooper, Leana Rae Concepcion, Fernell Hogan, Kevin McHale, Matt Manuel, and Jasmine Amy Rogers. Performers from Titaníque included Brad Greer, Tess Marshall, Kristina Leopold, Polanco Jones, and Sara Gallo. Chicago was represented by Sophie Carmen-Jones, Jacqueline B. Arnold, and Tia Altinay. The cast of Six featured Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, Aryn Bohannon, and Taylor Pearlstein. Aladdin performers included Rodney Ingram, Sonya Balsara, and Caleb A. Barnett. Representing Wicked were Celia Hottenstein, Oluchi Nwaokorie, and Carl Man.
Check out photos from the event below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy
Jane Fujitta
106.7 Lite FM's Cubby Bryant and Christine Nagy todays hosts
Caleb A. Barnett Guest Host
Cubby Bryant, Caleb A. Barnett and Christine Nagy
Doris Gonzalez, Dominique Kent and Amber Jo
Luismi Acosta and Anna Powell
Dominique Kent, Anna Powell, Kwabena Baquah, Quincy Adair, Doris Gonzalez, Luismi Acosta, Amber Jo, Danika Nutile and Teya Wright
AMDA Students that includes-Luismi Acosta, Quicy Adair, Kwabena Bawuah, Doris Gonzalez, Dominique Kent, Amber Jo, Anna Powell, Danika Nutile and Teya Wright
Celia Hottenstein, Carl Man and Oluchi Nwaokorie
Oluchi Nwaokorie , Carl Man and Celia Hottenstein
Terrence Williams, Jr., Tess Marshall, Kristina Leopold, Brad Greer and Sara Gallo
Sophie Carmen-Jones and the Cast of Chicago
Jacqueline B. Arnold and Tia Altinay
Jeff Sullivan, Austin Dunn, Sophie Carmen-Jones, Matthew Winnegge, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Jacqueline B. Arnold, Tia Altinay, Chelsea James, Sean Samuels, Elizabeth Yanick, Kristen Faith Oei, Ronnie Bowman, Marty Lawson
Guest Speller Abigail Barlow and Matt Manuel
The Cast of The 25tth Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Laura Marano, Kevin McHale, Leana Rae Concepcion and Jasmine Amy Rogers
Kevin McHale, Laura Marano, Lilli Cooper, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Jon Cryer, Fernell Hogan and Leana Rae Concepcion
Taylor Pearlstein, Abigail Barlow, Khaila Wilcoxon, Aryn Bohannon, Olivia Donalson and Jasmine Forsberg
Aryn Bohannon, Olivia Donalson, Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Abigail Barlow and Taylor Pearlstein
Aryn Bohannon, Olivia Donalson, Khaila Wilcoxon, Jasmine Forsberg, Abigail Barlow and Taylor Pearlstein
Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow, Khaila Wilcoxon, Taylor Pearlstein and Aryn Bohannon
Khaila Wilcoxon, Aryn Bohannon, Jasmine Forsberg, Olivia Donalson, Abigail Barlow and Taylor Pearlstein
Abigail Barlow, Olivia Donalson, Taylor Pearlstein, Jasmine Forsberg, Khaila Wilcoxon and Aryn Bohannon
Caleb A Barnett
Rodney Ingram and Sonya Balsara
Sonya Balsara and Rodney Ingram