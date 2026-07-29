Video: 'What You Don't Know About Women' from CITY OF ANGELS at Ogunquit Playhouse





A new clip from Ogunquit Playhouse's production of CITY OF ANGELS spotlights Alysha Umphress and Danielle Wade as Gabby and Oolie, two women airing their grievances with the men in their lives. The video, shared by the Maine theatre, captures what it calls a standout moment in the show, with the pair trading lines on the theme of what men fail to understand about women.

CITY OF ANGELS is built around a book by Larry Gelbart, music by Cy Coleman, and lyrics by David Zippel, weaving together a novelist's real-life struggles with the hard-boiled detective story he is writing for the screen. The show, a satire of early Hollywood wrapped in a swinging jazz score, has drawn praise for its rapid-fire wordplay and dual-track storytelling.

Ogunquit Playhouse's production runs July 23 through August 22 in Ogunquit, Maine, and is directed by Hunter Foster. Umphress also appears as Bobbi, with Ben Jacoby starring as Stine, the novelist-turned-screenwriter, alongside Tony Yazbeck as Stone, the detective character Stine invents.

The clip follows other footage the playhouse has released from the production, including Umphress performing 'With Every Breath I Take' as Bobbi, a lounge singer with a haunted past.

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