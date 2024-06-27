STUDIO 54 THE MUSICAL in Development for Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Producers Robert Greenblatt and Neil Meron are developing Studio 54 The Musical, a new work with a book by Chad Hodge and music by the greatest disco artists of all-time. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award-winner Sergio Trujillo, the Broadway-aimed musical traces the astonishing ascent and sudden downfall of the most legendary club in nightlife history.



In staggeringly short order, two scrappy impresarios turned an abandoned west side theater into the hottest club in the history of New York– utterly transforming music, nightlife, and celebrity culture in the process. It also transformed the lives of everyone who made it past the door, whether for one extraordinary night or every night. Until it all abruptly came to an end.



Studio 54 The Musical will bring audiences past the velvet rope and into a world of unfathomable decadence, set to the thumping sound of the most iconic disco hits of the 1970s and populated by a cast of unforgettable characters, all having the time of their lives. Welcome to Studio 54.



Chad Hodge

(Book) is a prolific Writer/Producer/Showrunner known for success across different mediums and genres. For Broadway, he co-wrote the book for the musical adaptation of Irving Berlin’s Holiday Inn based on the 1942 Bing Crosby/Fred Astaire film, which ironically had its world-premiere at Studio 54. His film work includes Netflix’s record-breaking gay rom com, Single All the Way (winner of the GLAAD Media Award), and The Darkest Minds (20th Century Fox). For television he created the hit genre series, Wayward Pines (Fox), TNT’s Good Behavior starring Michelle Dockery (WGA nomination), NBC’s musical series, The Playboy Club, and family crime drama, Runaway (CW). His next film, Famous, starring Zac Efron and directed by Jody Hill, is in pre-production.



Sergio Trujillo

(Director and Choreographer) is one of the most accomplished theater artists working today. The recipient of the Tony Award for Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations and the Olivier Award for Memphis, he was most recently Director/Choreographer of the new musical, Real Women Have Curves, which debuted at American Repertory Theatre. He also served as choreographer for the upcoming movie musical, Kiss of the Spider Woman, starring Jennifer Lopez, and his many credits include the Emmy-nominated choreography for NBC’s Annie Live! and a string of Broadway hits such as Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, On Your Feet!, and Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.



Joanne Horowitz

(Consulting Producer) was a secretary at Universal Pictures when she was first introduced to the creators, Steve Rubell and Ian Schrager. She had access to the daily Celebrity Bulletin and helped Steve and Ian by inviting all the stars to Studio 54’s opening, which began one of the biggest celebrity migrations in history. Within weeks, Joanne quit her job at Universal to work full-time at Studio 54, where she created and oversaw its iconic celebrity business. She was at Studio 54 for every night of its heyday, lived to tell the tale(s), and went on to become one of Hollywood’s most revered talent managers.



Robert Greenblatt & Neil Meron

(Producers) have had separate prolific careers in network television, motion pictures, and on Broadway, but they have also partnered on some of the biggest musical events in the last two decades. Meron produced all of the iconic live musicals at NBC which Greenblatt oversaw when head of the network -- The Sound of Music Live! Peter Pan Live!, The Wiz Live!, Hairspray Live!, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert! and Annie Live!, which they produced together. Also, over the last 30 years, Greenblatt has overseen four networks to groundbreaking results (Fox, Showtime, NBC, and HBO) and launched the HBO Max streaming service. He is also an award-winning producer and recipient of the Golden Globe for Six Feet Under. Meron has produced dozens of lauded feature and television movies spanning three decades, as well as some of the most successful movie musicals in recent history which include Chicago (Academy Award, Best Picture), Hairspray, and Bette Midler’s Gypsy (CBS), to name just a few. Meron and Greenblatt are also active Broadway producers, currently producing Smash with Steven Spielberg. Meron also produced Some Like It Hot, How To Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and Promises, Promises, while Greenblatt is a four-time Tony winner in a career that began with the Broadway adaptation of Dolly Parton’s 9 to 5 The Musical.