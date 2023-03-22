STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live Album

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album!

In May of this year, Cameron Mackintosh invited many of Stephen Sondheim's old friends to join him in celebrating his extraordinary talents and legacy at the Sondheim Theatre which was recently gloriously rebuilt in Sondheim's honour.

The cast included Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Siân Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, brilliantly staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman with choreography by Stephen Mear and a 25-piece orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements are by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection designs by George Reeve, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will transfer to the West End for 16 weeks only beginning in September!