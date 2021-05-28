STARS IN THE HOUSE Sets KATE & ALLIE and DREAMGIRLS Reunions With Jane Curtin, Audra McDonald & More

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced two major reunion shows that will take place this week on "Stars In The House," all to benefit The Actors Fund.

On Friday, June 4, they will bring together the cast of the beloved Emmy Award-winning series "Kate & Allie" including Susan Saint James (Kate McArdle), Jane Curtin (Allie Lowell), Frederick Koehler (Chip Lowell), Allison Smith (Jennie Lowell), Ari Meyers (Emma McArdle), and director Bill Persky. The show, which aired from 1984-89 on CBS centered around two best friends who were raising their kids under one roof, and proved that you don't necessarily need romance to be a successful woman and mother.

On Saturday, June 5, Seth and James will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of Seth's "Dreamgirls" benefit concert which raised over $1 Million for The Actors Fund in September 2001. The starry line-up for this special episode includes Lillias White, Audra McDonald, Heather Headley, Darius DeHaas, Norm Lewis, Tamara Tunie, and Brenda Braxton. This is "One Night Only" that will be "Hard to Say Goodbye" to!

All episodes will livestream at 8pm ET on the Stars In The House YouTube channel, and StarsInTheHouse.com, and fans will be able to ask questions live, and donate to The Actors Fund. As always, there will be plenty of live music to enjoy and sing along to!

These stars joins the incredible lineup of casts and talent that Seth and James have brought together to sing, share stories, and raise money to help those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic; including "ER," "The West Wing," "Grey's Anatomy," "Scandal," "Night at the Museum," "The Kids Are All Right," "Thirtysomething," "The Joy Luck Club," "Little House On The Prairie," "Knots Landing," "Melrose Place," "Frasier," "Family Ties," "The Waltons," "Glee," "30 Rock," "Desperate Housewives," "SCTV," "White Collar," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Taxi," "Fame," and "Star Trek: Voyager;" plus iconic Broadway favorites "Spring Awakening," "Rent," "A Chorus Line," "Mamma Mia," "Les Misérables," "Annie," "Godspell," "Urinetown," "Fun Home," "The Prom," "Anastasia," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," "Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella," and "The Full Monty." Jason Alexander, Wayne Brady, Lisa Kudrow, Ben Stiller, Chita Rivera, Kristin Chenoweth, Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, Keala Settle, Randy Rainbow, Judith Light, Alex Newell, Leslie Uggams, Audra McDonald and Will Swenson, Peyton List, Patrick Wilson, Vanessa Williams, and Billy Porter are just some of the luminaries who have visited "Stars In The House" since the first show on March 16th. And often Seth and James remind their guests how important it is to keep in touch with loved ones during this social distancing and suddenly a surprise guest will pop up like Jon Hamm, Eric McCormack, John Lithgow, Bernadette Peters, Patti LuPone, Jessie Mueller, Iain Armitage, Rosie O'Donnell and Andrew Lloyd Webber!



As the creators and executive producers of "Stars In The House," Seth and James bring a masterful combination of music, storytelling and community to each episode, ensuring that the show goes on in viewers' homes even while performance venues across the world are closed.

"Stars In The House" airs new episodes Tuesdays - Saturdays at 8PM ET on its YouTube channel and starsinthehouse.com.