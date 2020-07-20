STARS IN THE HOUSE Presents MISALLIANCE Starring Sharon Washington, Thom Sesma and More

The Actors Fund recently announced that SiriusXM Broadway host Seth Rudetsky and his husband, producer James Wesley, produce and host Plays in the House as part of its weekly lineup of Stars in the House, a daily online show at 8pm ET. Plays in the House will air special matinee performances at 2pm until Broadway reopens. The episodes feature actors doing live readings of classic, award-winning plays. These performances are all FREE.



Saturday July 25th at 2pm will offer Bernard Shaw's high-flying comedy Misalliance, featuring Marc delaCruz, Dan Domingues, Midori Francis, Peter Francis James, Teresa Avia Lim, Jamie Sanders, Thom Sesma, Ryan Spahn, and Sharon Washington, narrated and directed by David Staller, to benefit The Actors' Fund.



In Misalliance, the high-flying comedy, Shaw examines a variety of mating combinations. The social and the political collide with the romantic and the practical; the aristocrats take on the middle classes and vice versa, and-to top it all off there's a glamorous lady aviatrix and a tipsy gun-toting socialist loose on the grounds! This is one of Shaw's most beloved of plays.



"Keeping a creative link to our community has never seemed more urgently vital, so we're thrilled to have the opportunity to partner once more with Seth and James at 'Plays In The House!' Misalliance has been one of our most requested comedies and, with this cast, it's sure to be sheer joy," said Mr. Staller.



David Staller is the artistic director of New York's Gingold Theatrical Group, now in its 15th year, which produces full productions and the monthly series Project Shaw at Symphony Space. He oversees GTG's new play development workshops, seminars, symposiums, educational programs and acting classes. He has directed GTG's Off-Broadway productions of Caesar & Cleopatra, Heartbreak House, Man and Superman, Major Barbara, You Never Can Tell, and Widowers' Houses, which were all filmed by the NY Library for Performing Arts archives. He has directed many plays and special events around the world and is frequently invited upon the international theatre and socio-political scene as a speaker about equal human rights and all things Shaw. GTG is the only group ever to present performances of all of Shaw's 65 plays. Their production of Shaw's The Devil's Disciple is scheduled to run off-Broadway in early 2021.



Director/writer Peter Flynn (Smart Blonde, Rhapsody in Seth starring Seth Rudetsky) serves as the livestreaming director for this series.



Stars in the House, which kicked off on March 16th is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing and performing live (from home!) to promote support for The Fund's services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Since the first show, Stars in the House has raised more than $300,000 to benefit The Actors Fund. The Drama Desk just honored The Actors Fund, Seth Rudetsky, and James Wesley with a Special Award for "connecting the theatre community and lifting spirits during the coronavirus crisis through the ongoing Stars in the House series."



In addition to its regular daily streaming and ability for viewers to watch it on their own time, Stars in the House, has now also teamed up with SiriusXM. SiriusXM will be the exclusive audio broadcasting partner delivering the show to listeners daily on Volume (channel 106) and On Broadway (channel 72). SiriusXM subscribers can catch Stars in the House weekday mornings at 9:00 a.m. ET on Volume channel 106, with favorite program excerpts airing throughout the day on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel 72. Listeners can also follow Seth on Seth Speaks and Seth's Big Fat Broadway, two regularly scheduled programs that air on SiriusXM's On Broadway channel. Stars in the House will air commercial-free on SiriusXM. The program is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radios, and those with streaming access can listen on demand on the SiriusXM app, and at home on a variety of connected devices. For more info to activate your streaming access or to sign up for a trial subscription, go to www.SiriusXM.com/AtHome



With shutdowns on Broadway and in film and television, theater, concerts, dance, music and many other areas of entertainment, the need is great and growing. Since March 18th, The Actors Fund has provided over $1Million in emergency financial assistance to hundreds of people who work in performing arts and entertainment. This emergency financial assistance is helping those in financial crisis with assistance for basic living expenses such as essential medications to help prevent infections to pay for food or utilities and other needs. As the situation with Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to evolve, The Actors Fund has temporary transitioned to online and phone-based services, which remain available for everyone in the performing arts and entertainment community. These services include: Artists Health Insurance Resource Center, The Career Center, Housing Resources, Addiction & Recovery, HIV/AIDS and Senior Services, Counseling and Emergency Financial Assistance, as well as The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts in New York City.



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You