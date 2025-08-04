STAGE FRIGHT August Lineup Revealed At Red Eye NY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stage Fright, the weekly late-night Broadway talk show hosted by OUT 100’s Marti Gould Cummings with Drama Desk nominee Yaz Fukuoka on piano, has announced its August lineup at Red Eye NY. The series continues its tradition of bringing top-tier talent from stage and screen to Hell’s Kitchen, beginning this month with Tony Award nominee Derek Klena.

Klena, who was nominated for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance in Jagged Little Pill, first made waves in the New York theater scene in the 2012 off-Broadway revival of Carrie. He made his Broadway debut as Fiyero in the 10th anniversary company of Wicked, followed by acclaimed turns in The Bridges of Madison County and Anastasia. On television, Klena has appeared in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, City On a Hill, The Code, and A Holiday Spectacular.

Following Klena’s appearance, the lineup continues with Tony Award nominee Charl Brown and genre-defying performer Jae XO on Wednesday, August 13; Drag Race Season 16 favorite Plasma on Wednesday, August 20; and jazz vocalist Ollice Spaulding on Wednesday, August 27.

Charl Brown is best known for originating the role of Smokey Robinson in Motown the Musical, earning a Tony nomination. His other stage credits include Jersey Boys, Sister Act, Walmartopia, and the Off-Broadway production of Hair. On screen, he has appeared in Madam Secretary, Evil, FBI, and Proud. Brown is currently starring in the Off-Broadway production of JOY.

Jae XO, raised in Kentucky and trained in musical theatre at the University of Utah, has made their mark across Broadway, television, and NYC’s cabaret scene. Their credits include Back to the Future, Some Like It Hot, A Beautiful Noise, and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series. Their latest single “Fabulous” follows the success of their 2023 debut “Spinning.”

Plasma, known for their old Hollywood glamour and musical theater prowess, quickly became a fan favorite on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 16. They hold a BFA in musical theatre performance from the University of Oklahoma and continue to turn heads with their polished performances.

Ollice Spaulding, a Lexington, Kentucky native, is an emerging force on New York’s jazz circuit. A graduate of the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts, she has performed at The Club Room, Django Jazz Club, and with the Lexington Philharmonic. Her one-woman tribute show to the American Songbook and Classic Hollywood has been a standout addition to the city’s nightlife.

Marti Gould Cummings, a staple of NYC nightlife and an internationally recognized drag performer, leads the weekly show. Known for appearances in Vogue, W Magazine, The New York Times, Good Morning America, The View, and Inside Edition, Cummings also starred in the docuseries Shade: Queens of NYC and has performed globally as a cruise director for Vacaya LGBTQ Travel. This year, they made history as the first drag artist to perform on all seven continents.

Stage Fright takes place Wednesdays at 10:00 p.m. at Red Eye NY, located at 355 W 41st Street, New York, NY 10036. There is no cover charge.