SLUTTY SONGBOOK Comes To Brooklyn With Pop Rock Concert This Spring

Songs for Slutty Girls, a diary entry turned pop-rock musical that examines the ecstasy, pain, and hilarity of sex through a year in the life of one woman, makes its Brooklyn premiere, April 19, 2020 at Littlefield Performance + Art Space at 7:30 p.m. A musical that was created about women, for women, by women, Songs for Slutty Girls is a songbook about sexuality, liberation, and the encounters every twenty-something has but would like to forget-between the sheets.

Inspired by the personal account of the unapologetic Kailey Marshall chronicling a particularly tumultuous time of her life, Songs for Slutty Girls examines a year in the life of one woman, who is represented by four pop divas of her personality: Tramp, Skank, Whore, and Slut. At the start of the New Year, the protagonist hopes to make some big changes, and from to finding love to faking orgasms, this eccentric pop-rock party gives a voice to the slutty sexuality from the female perspective, while removing the negative connotation associated with the word.

"Being in your 20's and figuring out your sexuality is something that others usually judge or laugh at you for," explains Marshall. "I think young people are constantly looking for the answers to love and sex, and I want them to feel less alone or see themselves in the work," she continues. "We are exploring every emotion that comes along with sex: fear, pain awkwardness, sadness, joy, love and everything in between- and nothing is off limits!"

In development since 2014, the work originated with musical theater students at Pace University, and has evolved into a powerful anthem of feminism, liberation and celebration of truth, experience, emotion, and growth.

Songs for Slutty Girls will take place on Sunday, April 19, 2020, for one night only. The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., and doors open at 7:00 p.m.

Tickets for Songs for Slutty Girls are $12 online and $20 at the door, and can be purchased online athttps://www.littlefieldnyc.com/e/songs-for-slutty-girls-90024514747/. This is a 21+ show.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You