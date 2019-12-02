SLAVE PLAY, GRAND HORIZONS and More Announced in Parity Productions' List of Qualifying Productions for December

Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for December -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).

Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "It's our mission and pleasure to have served more than 500 productions and over 1,200 artists. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.

2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.

To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.

To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.

December's Qualifying Productions are:

Altered Minds, Mental Health Plays

Previews begin: 11/29/19

11/29/19 - 12/08/19

The Alternative Theatre Company

https://www.artful.ly/store/events/19162

Anna Karenina: a riff

11/22/19 - 12/20/19

Flea Theatre

http://theflea.org/shows/anna-karenina-a-riff/

The Christmas Carol: A Queer Fantasia

12/04/19 - 12/22/19

Tier 5

https://ci.ovationtix.com/35267/production/1020478

For Colored Girls

10/22/19 - 12/01/19

The Public Theatre

https://publictheater.org/productions/season/1920/for-colored-girls/

Everything Is Super Great

Previews begin: 11/22/19

11/26/19 - 12/14/19

59E59 Theaters

https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/everything-is-super-great

Grand Horizons

12/23/19 - 03/01/19

Second Stage Theatre

https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons

Hadestown

Previews begin: 03/22/19

04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

Walter Kerr Theatre

https://www.hadestown.com/

The Half-Life of Marie Curie

11/12/19 - 12/22/19

Minetta Lane Theatre

https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-half-life-of-marie-curie-ny-tickets/artist/2683808?irgwc=1&clickid=Xnvxk5XLBxyJU-DwUx0Mo38wUkn2hC0BzS7wUo0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_256559&impradid=256559&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat256559&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_256559&utm_source=256559-Theatermania&impradname=Theatermania&utm_medium=affiliate

In Blue

Previews begin: 12/04/19

12/06/19 - 12/15/19

The Tank

https://thetanknyc.org/

The Listening Room

Previews begin: 11/30/19

12/02/19 - 12/21/19

Nylon Fusion Theatre Company

https://www.nylonfusion.org/

Little Women

12/12/19 - 12/22/19

Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre

http://hedgepigensemble.org/littlewomen

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

09/11/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)

WP Theater

https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/

Pumpgirl

Previews begin: 11/07/19

11/14/19 - 12/29/19

Irish Repertory Theatre

https://irishrep.org/show/2019-2020/pumpgirl/

A Raisin in the Sun

06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)

Harlem Repertory Theatre

Tato Laviera Theatre

http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html

Sistas: The Musical

10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)

St. Luke's Theatre

http://www.sistasthemusical.com/

Slave Play

10/06/19 - 01/19/20

John Golden Theatre

https://slaveplaybroadway.com/tickets/

Then She Fell

12/2016 - 01/29/19 (extended)

Third Rail Projects

The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns

http://www.thenshefell.com/

Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec

05/08/19 - 01/07/20 (extended)

Bated Breath Theatre Company

https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/

Waitress

04/24/16 - 01/05/20

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php

Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.

Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.

Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You