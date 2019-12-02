SLAVE PLAY, GRAND HORIZONS and More Announced in Parity Productions' List of Qualifying Productions for December
Theatre production company Parity Productions has released its monthly list of Qualifying Productions for December -their popular directory of New York City shows in which the individual creative teams have 50% of the positions filled with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (directors, designers, and playwrights).
Parity Productions is New York's theatre company that is dedicated to developing and producing new work and committed to filling a minimum of 50% of the creative roles on their productions with women and/or trans and gender nonconforming (TGNC) artists (playwrights, directors, and designers). In addition, part of their mission is to provide substantial promotional support to any full productions industry-wide that meet the 50% hiring standard in the form of social media, email blasts, PR support, and placement in their Qualifying Productions Directory. "It's our mission and pleasure to have served more than 500 productions and over 1,200 artists. Until the 50% hiring standard is the norm, we will continue and expand upon this vital service," says Artistic Director and Founder Ludovica Villar-Hauser.
2019 marks the second year of Parity Productions' partnership with Show-Score. The two companies teamed up to create a one-of-a-kind partnership in support of a 50/50 industry hiring standard. If Qualifying Productions have 7 or more performances, they will also be featured on Show-score.com, the largest fan community for New York City theater. The two companies recently announced the next phase of their partnership to provide even more comprehensive marketing and promotional support for Parity's Qualifying Productions.
To submit your production, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/submit-your-qualifying-production.html.
To purchase tickets to Qualifying Productions, go to https://www.parityproductions.org/qualifying-productions.html or directly to the Qualifying Production's own website.
December's Qualifying Productions are:
Altered Minds, Mental Health Plays
Previews begin: 11/29/19
11/29/19 - 12/08/19
The Alternative Theatre Company
https://www.artful.ly/store/events/19162
Anna Karenina: a riff
11/22/19 - 12/20/19
Flea Theatre
http://theflea.org/shows/anna-karenina-a-riff/
The Christmas Carol: A Queer Fantasia
12/04/19 - 12/22/19
Tier 5
https://ci.ovationtix.com/35267/production/1020478
For Colored Girls
10/22/19 - 12/01/19
https://publictheater.org/productions/season/1920/for-colored-girls/
Everything Is Super Great
Previews begin: 11/22/19
11/26/19 - 12/14/19
https://www.newlighttheaterproject.com/everything-is-super-great
Grand Horizons
12/23/19 - 03/01/19
Second Stage Theatre
https://2st.com/shows/grand-horizons
Hadestown
Previews begin: 03/22/19
04/17/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
Walter Kerr Theatre
The Half-Life of Marie Curie
11/12/19 - 12/22/19
Minetta Lane Theatre
https://www.ticketmaster.com/the-half-life-of-marie-curie-ny-tickets/artist/2683808?irgwc=1&clickid=Xnvxk5XLBxyJU-DwUx0Mo38wUkn2hC0BzS7wUo0&camefrom=CFC_BUYAT_256559&impradid=256559&REFERRAL_ID=tmfeedbuyat256559&wt.mc_id=aff_BUYAT_256559&utm_source=256559-Theatermania&impradname=Theatermania&utm_medium=affiliate
In Blue
Previews begin: 12/04/19
12/06/19 - 12/15/19
The Tank
The Listening Room
Previews begin: 11/30/19
12/02/19 - 12/21/19
Nylon Fusion Theatre Company
Little Women
12/12/19 - 12/22/19
Hedgepig Ensemble Theatre
http://hedgepigensemble.org/littlewomen
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
09/11/19 - 01/05/20 (extended)
WP Theater
https://wptheater.org/show/our-dear-dead-drug-lord/
Pumpgirl
Previews begin: 11/07/19
11/14/19 - 12/29/19
Irish Repertory Theatre
https://irishrep.org/show/2019-2020/pumpgirl/
A Raisin in the Sun
06/17/17 - 01/25/20 (extended)
Harlem Repertory Theatre
Tato Laviera Theatre
http://www.harlemrepertorytheatre.com/current_season.html
Sistas: The Musical
10/23/11 - 12/29/19 (extended)
St. Luke's Theatre
http://www.sistasthemusical.com/
Slave Play
10/06/19 - 01/19/20
John Golden Theatre
https://slaveplaybroadway.com/tickets/
Then She Fell
12/2016 - 01/29/19 (extended)
Third Rail Projects
The Kingsland Ward at St. Johns
Unmaking Toulouse-Lautrec
05/08/19 - 01/07/20 (extended)
Bated Breath Theatre Company
https://www.unmakinglautrecplay.com/
Waitress
04/24/16 - 01/05/20
Brooks Atkinson Theatre
http://waitressthemusical.com/index.php
Criteria to be listed in the Parity Productions Qualifying Productions Directory: 50% of the creative roles on the production-playwrights, directors, and designers-must be filled by women and/or TGNC artists; shows must be full productions (with at least one designer distinct from playwright/director) with a minimum of six performances in a New York City venue.
Parity's Qualifying Productions Program is part of their slate of advocacy programs that includes The Annual Parity Commission, The Women and TGNC Artists Database, and The Parity Store.
Through the generosity of The Sylvia Sleigh Endowment to Parity Productions, a select number of paintings by the renowned Welsh artist Sylvia Sleigh are now available for sale by Parity. The Parity Store funds Parity's programming - including its Annual Parity Commission.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
