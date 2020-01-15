SLAVE PLAY Will Be Recorded Tonight By Lincoln Center for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive

Slave Play, written by Jeremy O. Harris and directed by Robert O'Hara, will be recorded tonight for the Theatre on Film and Tape Archive, part of the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts, at Lincoln Center.

On behalf of Slave Play, lead producer Greg Nobile said, "Six months ago when the question on everyone's mind was 'Is Broadway ready for Slave Play ?', we knew that Jeremy's groundbreaking new work demanded to be seen, whether Broadway was ready or not. The reception we received from the theater community and from our audience has been astonishing. This play has opened doors and welcomed new audiences, many of whom thought theater wasn't for them. We are thrilled that Robert's brilliant production will live in the archive alongside such icons as Albee, Wilson, Sondheim, and Hansberry."

Produced by Nobile and Jana Shea of Seaview Productions, Troy Carter, Level Forward, and Nine Stories, founded by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, Slave Play features Ato Blankson-Wood, James Cusati-Moyer, Sullivan Jones, Joaquina Kalukango, Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan.

The Old South lives on at the MacGregor Plantation - in the breeze, in the cotton fields...and in the crack of the whip. It's an antebellum fever-dream, where fear and desire entwine in the looming shadow of the Master's House. Jim trembles as Kaneisha handles melons in the cottage, Alana perspires in time with the plucking of Phillip's fiddle in the boudoir, while Dustin cowers at the heel of Gary's big, black boot in the barn. Nothing is as it seems, and yet everything is as it seems.

The creative team for the production includes Tony Award® winner Clint Ramos (scenic design), four-time Drama Desk Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), three-time Drama Desk Award nominee Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Amauta Marston-Firmino (dramaturg), Byron Easley (movement), Drama Desk Award winner Claire Warden (intimacy and fight director), Doug Nevin (production counsel), and Taylor Williams (casting director). Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer.

