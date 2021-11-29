SLAVE PLAY Announces Digital Lottery in Partnership with Lucky Seat

Slave Play, the ground-breaking work by Tony Award nominee Jeremy O. Harris under the direction of Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, announced its digital lottery in partnership with Lucky Seat. The strictly limited return engagement of Slave Play is now in previews ahead of a Thursday, December 2 opening night at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance of Slave Play for $25 per ticket. Digital lotteries will begin each Monday at 12 PM ET and close the day prior to the performance at 9:59 AM ET. Winners will be notified at approximately 11 AM ET the day prior to the performance via email and SMS. Once notified, winners will have four hours to claim and pay for their ticket(s).

Lottery entrants must be 18 years or older. Tickets are non-transferable. Ticket limits and prices are at the sole discretion of the show and are subject to change. For additional rules, and information on how to enter, visit https://www.luckyseat.com/shows/slaveplay-newyork.

Slave Play tickets are also available at www.seatgeek.com/slave-play-tickets or by visiting the August Wilson box office.

The cast of Slave Play features Tony Award nominee Ato Blankson-Wood, Antoinette Crowe-Legacy, Jonathan Higginbotham, Devin Kawaoka, Tony Award nominee Chalia La Tour, Irene Sofia Lucio, Tony Award nominee Annie McNamara, and Paul Alexander Nolan. Slave Play features understudies Eboni Flowers, Blake Russell, Luigi Sottile, Elizabeth Stahlmann, and Galen J. Williams.

Following the run at the August Wilson Theatre, the Broadway production, under the direction of O'Hara, will travel to Los Angeles as part of Center Theatre Group's upcoming Mark Taper Forum season. Casting for the CTG run of Slave Play will be announced shortly.

In addition to Ramos, the creative team for the production includes two-time Tony Award nominee Dede Ayite (costume design), Tony Award nominee Jiyoun Chang (lighting design), two-time Tony Award nominee Lindsay Jones (sound design and original music), Cookie Jordan (hair and wig design), Byron Easley (movement), Teniece Divya Johnson and Drama Desk Award winner Claire Warden (intimacy and fight directors), Amauta Marston-Firmino (dramaturg), Taylor Williams (casting director), Victor Vasquez (additional casting), and Cherie B. Tay (production stage manager).

Slave Play at the August Wilson Theatre is produced by Seaview; Troy Carter; Level Forward; and Nine Stories, founded by Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker; Sing Out, Louise! Productions; Shooting Star Productions; Roth-Manella Productions; Carlin Katler Productions; Cohen Hopkins Productions; Thomas Laub; Blair Russell; WEB Productions; Salman Al-Rashid; Jeremy O. Harris; and New York Theatre Workshop. Mark Shacket serves as Executive Producer and Doug Nevin serves as Production Counsel.

Slave Play received 12 Tony Award nominations, the most for any play in Broadway history and the 2019 production was the best reviewed play of the year.

It was included in over 20 Best of the Year lists including: New York Times, Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, New York Daily News, Time Magazine, The Hollywood Reporter, Time Out New York, EW, Out, Paper Magazine, The Guardian, Mic.com, and Vox.

Slave Play is also the recipient of the Rosa Parks Playwriting Award, the Lorraine Hansberry Playwriting Award, The Lotos Foundation Prize in the Arts and Sciences, and the 2018 Paula Vogel Award. The play was nominated for the Outer Critics Circle's John Gassner Playwrighting Award and the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play.

Over one explosive weekend, three interracial couples inhabit the confines of a sprawling Southern plantation. As the heat is turned up on their volatile relationships, the line between fantasy and reality blurs and history begins to repeat itself.

The 2019 production of Slave Play began previews at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, opened to rave reviews on Sunday, October 6, 2019, and played the final performance of its hit engagement on Sunday, January 19, 2020.