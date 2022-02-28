SIX on Broadway to Welcome Joy Woods as Catherine Parr Starting March 14

The Broadway producers of SIX, the hit musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, will welcome Joy Woods in the role of Catherine Parr beginning Monday, March 14, 2022 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC). Anna Uzele plays her final performance on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Joy Woods (Catherine Parr) will make her Broadway debut with SIX. Her previous credits include the current revival of Little Shop of Horrors Off-Broadway (Chiffon), Mack and Mabel at Encores! (Ensemble) and Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical (Ensemble). Joy is so grateful to be a part of history in this way. She thanks her family, friends, and her team for all of their support.

The Broadway cast currently features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power! The female cast is backed by an all-female band, "The Ladies in Waiting." The New York Times says SIX "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as "Exactly the kind of energizing inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA with original US casting by Bob Mason. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

SIX and The Brooks Atkinson Theatre will follow New York State, New York City and CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of all actors, production staff, theatre employees, and audience members. As public health conditions and the State's guidance for performing arts and live entertainment changes, the theatre will remain flexible and adapt to applicable health protocols, such as face coverings, health screening, enhanced air filtration and ventilation, and rigorous cleaning and disinfection.

For performances through April 30, 2022, guests will need to be fully vaccinated with an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine in order to attend a show and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theatre with their valid ticket. "Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine. For full policy details, click here.

In the U.S., SIX will launch the North American National Tour with a return engagement in Chicago where the show will run at the CIBC Theatre March 29 - July 3, 2022. SIX is currently on-stage at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on a UK tour, and at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.