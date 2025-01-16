SIX Will Welcome A New Cast of Queens on Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Don't lose ur head, but six new divas are taking over the queendom! BroadwayWorld has just learned that the Tony Award-winning global smash hit musical SIX, will crown some new queens next month. The new Queens will start performances on Wednesday, February 19 at the Lena Horne Theatre.

The new Broadway cast of SIX will star Najah Hetsberger (& Juliet) as Catherine of Aragon, Gianna Yanelli (Mean Girls) as Anne Boleyn, Kelsie Watts (“The Voice,” Broadway debut) as Jane Seymour, Krystal Hernandez (SIX Toronto Company, Broadway debut) as Anna of Cleves, Kay Sibal (“The Voice,” Broadway debut) as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Marie Daniel (Once Upon a Mattress) as Catherine Parr.

A new block of tickets has also just been released, with tickets now available through August 31, 2025. As previously announced, Didi Romero will play her final performance on Sunday, February 9. Other current Broadway Queens Adrianna Hicks, Storm Lever, Aubrey Matalon, Olivia Donalson, and Gabriela Carrillo will play their final performance on Monday, February 17.

Alternates include Aryn Bohannon, Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jana Larell Glover, and Jenny Mollet will remain with the Broadway company.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The Boleyn tour of SIX is currently playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is also currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London’s West End, on tour in the UK, on tour throughout Europe and Australia, and Japan. A production will open in Shanghai in May.

Meet the New Queens of SIX:

Najah Hetsberger (Catherine of Aragon) is thrilled to be joining this dream show of hers at the Lena Horne Theatre! Broadway: & Juliet. Off-Broadway: Little Shop of Horrors. Tour: Ain’t Too Proud. Other credits include: PCLO (Once on This Island), NCT (Dreamgirls), Berkshire Theatre Group (Godspell, Nina Simone: Four Women). She thanks The Almighty God as well as her agents at DGRW and her family and friends for their unwavering support.

Gianna Yanelli (Anne Boleyn) (she/her) is ready to reign as 'That Boleyn Girl'! Broadway: Mean Girls OBC (Ensemble, u/s Janis). Regional: World Premiere of Mystic Pizza (Jojo), A Little Night Music (Petra), Grease (Rizzo), Rocky! (Adrian), Saturday Night Fever (Annette). TV/Film: “Law & Order: SVU,” “SNL,” “Seth Meyers.” Huge thank you to the cast & creative team at SIX, Lauren & Pete! Instagram: @giannayanelli

KELSIE WATTS (Jane Seymour) is a versatile recording artist redefining pop music with her captivating vocals and storytelling. Having collaborated with Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean, she has amassed a dedicated fanbase that includes a star-studded roster of supporters like Diane Warren, Kristin Chenoweth, Tyrese Gibson, Kyle Richards, Jermaine Dupri, and Timbaland. Known for her viral singing videos on social media and empowerment pop anthems, Kelsie’s journey continues with SIX as her Broadway debut and plans for new music releases in 2025.

KRYSTAL HERNANDEZ (Anna of Cleves). Broadway debut! Krystal is ecstatic to be reclaiming her throne after starring as Anna of Cleves in the Canadian Company. Many thanks to Dave, Sarah, Peter Van Dam/Tara Rubin Casting, SIX team, and Mr. Landis for believing in her from Boston Open Call to Canada to Broadway. Love and Gratitude to her family and friends, especially Mami, Papi, and Drew. krystalhernandezofficial.com. @krystalhernandezofficial

KAY SIBAL (Katherine Howard) (she/her), a proud SF Bay Area Filipina, is honored to make her Broadway debut with her dream role. Regional: Invincible (Wallis Annenberg Center); The Tempest (Shakespeare Center LA); Spring Awakening (East West Players); Grumpy Monkey (Pasadena Playhouse). TV: “The Voice” (Season 26). Hugs to her family, friends, mentors, Andrew at Circle M+P, and all pop stars who inspired her from the beginning.

Taylor Marie Daniel (Catherine Parr). Her credits include Broadway: The Heart of Rock and Roll (Cassandra and Roz u/s) and Once Upon a Mattress. Regional/Tour: Frozen (Bulda), Dreamgirls (Deena Jones) and beautiful summers at The Muny. Education: University of Michigan (‘22) BFA. She thanks her family, friends, and agents at HCKR for their constant support of her dreams. Exist Loudly @taylor.marie.daniel