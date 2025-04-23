SIX Will Be Performed in Japanese in London's West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following sold out seasons in Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya earlier this year, the London production of SIX the Musical, will welcome members of the show's Japanese cast to the Vaudeville Theatre, for one week only from Tuesday 4 to Sunday 9 November 2025. The show will be performed in Japanese (with English captions) for the first time in the UK. Performances go on sale at 10am on Wednesday 30 April.

Original producers Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles, by special arrangement with Umeda Arts Theater, the producers of the Japanese production, are delighted to invite the cast to London following their celebrated performances in Japan, all of whom will make their West End debuts.

For 8 performances only, members of the original Japanese cast will ‘Get Down’ and thrill West End audiences, performing the show with a linguistic twist, the first time the production will be performed in the UK in a different language.

The cast will be Sonim as ‘Aragon’, Meimi Tamura and Maho Minamoto alternating the role of ‘Boleyn’, Harumi as ‘Seymour’, Eliana and Marie Sugaya alternating the role of ‘Cleves’, Airi Suzuki and Erika Toyohara alternating the role of ‘Howard’, Sora Kazuki and Ruki Saito alternating the role of ‘Parr’. They will be joined by Aoi Tanaka as Musical Director. Due to existing scheduling commitments, original Japanese cast members Emiko Suzuki and Mahya Harada will not be appearing.

Producer Kenny Wax said: “It’s incredible to see how SIX has resonated with audiences around the world, and we are thrilled to welcome our wonderful Japanese cast members to London so they can reprise the roles they played so brilliantly in Japan. We, and the incredible current London cast, can’t wait for audiences to experience the Queens in a whole new way.”

Umeda Arts Theater Team said: “We are incredibly honoured that Japan has been chosen for the very first foreign-language production of SIX the Musical in London. We cannot wait for London audiences to feel the power of our unstoppable Japan Original Queens — through a 'one of a kind, no category' experience - delivered entirely in Japanese! Otanoshimini!"