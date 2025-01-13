SIX THE MUSICAL LIVE! Coming to UK Cinemas in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The filmed performance of the original production of Six the Musical has received a release date. Universal Pictures Content Group has announced that they will broadcast the hit musical in U.K. cinemas on April 6.

The show, filmed live at the Vaudeville Theatre in London, features the original West End Queens Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Catherine of Aragon), Millie O'Connell (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) and Maiya Quansah-Breed (Catherine Parr).

“As pioneers of the theatrical event cinema model, Universal Pictures Content Group enjoyed the privilege of working with outstanding leading producers from the world of musical theatre on their globally successful highly acclaimed live shows, from Sir Cameron Mackintosh, Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Schwartz and many more. We can’t wait to bring UK cinema goers across the country a chance to sing their hearts out to the exceptional Six the Musical Live! this April," said Helen Parker, Universal Pictures Content Group’s executive vice president.

Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, who created the show, said "We had so much fun making this film with the most incredible team of filmmakers and creatives, and it was so special to be reunited with the exceptionally talented and iconic original West End queens. We’re so grateful that we had opportunity to film the show, and that we get to share Six with a wider audience in this new and exciting way. We hope you enjoy it as much as we enjoyed making it!"



Directed for the stage by Moss and Jamie Armitage, the film is directed by Liz Clare, with Kenny Wax, Wendy and Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Dione Orrom serving as producers. Originally debuting at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the musical has gone on to win over 35 international awards, including two 2022 Tony Awards. The Broadway production is playing at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Think you know the six Wives of Henry VIII? Think again… Prepare to lose your head and experience the Tudor Wives’ lives as they turn back the clock and take to the stage to reclaim their crowns and retell their stories of love, loss and the infamous ex they all have in common.

Join Aragon, Boleyn, Seymour, Cleves, Howard and Parr, backed by their fierce on-stage band, the Ladies in Waiting, and Get Down to a royal retelling of the sassiest story in British Her-story. Watch the announcement video for the release below.