SIX Releases New Block Of Tickets Through January 7, 2024

SIX recently celebrated its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre.

Apr. 17, 2023  

A new block of tickets has just been released for Six, the Tony Award-winning global hit musical by Tony Award-winners Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Tickets are now on sale though January 7, 2024. Six recently celebrated its 600th performance on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC).

SIX opened October 3, 2021, and has won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

The Broadway cast features Hailee Kaleem Wright as Catherine of Aragon, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Anne Boleyn, Bella Coppola as Jane Seymour, Nasia Thomas as Anna of Cleves, Zoe Jensen as Katherine Howard, and Taylor Iman Jones as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Marilyn Caserta, Ayla Ciccone-Burton, Holli' Conway, Kristina Leopold, and Aubrey Matalon as Alternates.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum. Six is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX's original Broadway cast recording, Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 44 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT can be streamed and downloaded here.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago from March 29, 2022; and began playing a strictly limited seven-week engagement at the Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on March 21, 2023. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022 and is playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in in Seoul, Korea through June 25.




