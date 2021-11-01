SIX, MOULIN ROUGE! and WICKED Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The world-famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march down the streets of New York City for its 95th annual holiday celebration later this month. Broadway's best musicals will perform including SIX, Moulin Rouge! and one of Broadway's longest running hits, Wicked; along with a sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live! In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.

Joining the festivities will be aespa, Jimmie Allen, Jon Batiste, Blue's Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz and the former hosts of Blue's Clues Steve Burns and Donovan Patton, Kristin Chenoweth, Darren Criss, Jordan Fisher, Foreigner, the cast of Peacock's Girls5eva (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps), Andy Grammer, Mickey Guyton, Chris Lane, Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier, the cast and Muppets of Sesame Street®, Nelly, Kim Petras, Kelly Rowland, Rob Thomas, Carrie Underwood, Tai Verdes, Zoe Wees, and Tauren Wells; with an extra special appearance by the one-and-only Santa Claus.

Following last year's made for television celebration, the official kick-off to the holiday season will take to the streets of Manhattan on Thursday, November 25th beginning at 9:00 a.m. On Thanksgiving Day, the spectacle will once again delight New York City spectators and a national television audience with its signature mix of giant character helium balloons, fantastic floats, marching bands, performance groups, celebrities, clowns, and the one-and-only Santa Claus.

"Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has been a New York City institution for more than nine decades, growing to become an icon of American pop culture as it annually marks the official start of the holiday season," said Will Coss, Executive Producer of Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. "For our 95th celebration, we are delighted to return this cherished holiday tradition closer to its original form as we march down the streets of New York City and into the homes of a nationwide audience."

"We are thrilled to welcome back in its full form the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, a world-renowned celebration that ushers in the magic of being in New York City during the holiday season," said New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. "We applaud Macy's work to creatively continue this beloved tradition last year and look forward to welcoming back Parade watchers to experience it safely, live and in person this November."

To once again safely produce the annual Thanksgiving Day celebration, Macy's partnered closely with the City and State of New York to create an event production plan that would ensure health and safety practices are aligned with current CDC guidelines, as well as local and state government protocols.

The health and well-being of participants and spectators continues to be Macy's number one priority.

The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air nationwide on NBC-TV, Thursday, November 25, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to noon, in all time zones. For more information visit macys.com/parade. To follow and participate in the excitement, check out @macys on various social platforms and follow #MacysParade.

Photo credit: Macy's, Inc.