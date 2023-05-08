SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Album Will Be Released on CD Next Month

Tickets for SIX on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre are currently on sale for performances through January 7, 2024.

The physical CD of the Grammy Award-nominated Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT, the first Original Broadway Cast Recording ever recorded live on opening night, will be released next month.

The CD of Six: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT will be released Friday, June 23 and will be available online at www.SixOnBroadway.com and Amazon, and at select brick and mortar locations. Pre-orders are available now at this link.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording is available now in streaming and digital formats through Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon Music, and more.

Toby and Lucy said "We are both so so so thrilled that the Six: Live on Opening Night recording is going to be released as a physical CD oh my gosh!!! We continue to be absolutely baffled by and ridiculously grateful for everyone who's listening to this album, and so delighted that the physical CD will mean it can be heard by even more people. We're so proud to be the first Broadway show to make a cast recording on opening night (!!!), and also SO proud of all of the people who put in so much work to make this record, including the album's producers, the entire music team of Six, and of course, the unbelievably talented OG Broadway Queens, Alternates & Ladies in Waiting. Thank you so much to the Queendom & to everyone who's supported the album so far, and we hope you enjoy the CD!!!"

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The original Broadway cast recording debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 47 million times to date.

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT is produced by Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss, Sam Featherstone, and Tom Curran.

SIX, the new musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, celebrated its long-awaited official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre (now known as the Lena Horne Theatre).

SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT features 18 tracks, including the original Broadway cast of Six: Adrianna Hicks, Andrea Macasaet, Abby Mueller, Brittney Mack, Samantha Pauly, and Anna Uzele, plus a bonus track by the original Broadway Alternates: Keirsten Nicole Hodgens, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke. The album also features the band, "The Ladies in Waiting": Julia Schade (Music Director/Keyboard), Michelle Osbourne (Bass), Kimi Hayes (Guitars), Elena Bonomo (Drums), and Mariana Ramirez (Percussion).

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the Six wives of Henry VIII take the mic to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an Exuberant Celebration of 21st century girl power! The cast is backed by the band, "The Ladies in Waiting." The New York Times says Six "Totally rules!" (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails Six as "Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for! The Broadway season just got supercharged!"

SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics), the Tony Award for Best Costume Design of a Musical, and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award-winner Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.

Tickets for Six on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre are currently on sale for performances through January 7, 2024.

SIX launched the Aragon tour with a return engagement at the CIBC Theatre in Chicago from March 29, 2022, and just finished a strictly limited seven-week engagement at the Palazzo Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. It will be playing at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles from May 9 through June 10, 2023. The Boleyn tour launched in Las Vegas at The Smith Center on September 20, 2022 and is playing cities throughout the US.

SIX is currently playing at the Vaudeville Theatre in London's West End, on tour in the UK, and at the Coex Shinhan Card Artium in Seoul, Korea through June 25.  



