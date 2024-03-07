SIX Celebrates 1000 Performances on Broadway This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



SIX will celebrate its 1,000th performance on Broadway on March 9 at the 8pm show. SIX had its history making official Broadway opening night on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at the Lena Horne Theatre (256 W 47th St, NYC) where the show is currently playing an open-ended run.

The Broadway cast features Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Wesley Carpenter,Jessie Davidson, Sierra Fermin, Jenny Mollet, and Cassie Silva as Alternates.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.

SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes, George Stiles, and Kevin McCollum, co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage and features choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Scenic Design), Tony Award®-winner Gabriella Slade(Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design), and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton and U.S. Music Supervision by Roberta Duchak. Casting is by Tara Rubin Casting / Peter Van Dam, CSA. Theater Matters is General Manager, Sam Levy is Associate Producer and Lucas McMahon is U.S. Executive Producer.