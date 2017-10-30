SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, NEWSIES, MAMMA MIA! and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Headline 2018 Lineup at Music Circus

California Musical Theatre announces the 2018 lineup for Sacramento Music Circus, the 68th season for the venerable institution and the 16th at the Wells Fargo Pavilion.

The season includes four shows that have never been produced at Music Circus: Singin' In The Rain, based on the popular classic movie starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds; Disney's Newsies, based on the hit movie and featuring a score by multi award-winning composer Alan Menken; Mamma Mia!, a high-spirited international sensation featuring more than 20 songs by ABBA; and Little Shop of Horrors, the hit musical comedy based on the campy 1960s cult horror film.

Returning to Music Circus are audience favorites Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, a rollicking musical with iconic choreography and a Tony-nominated score, and Gypsy, the landmark show with a celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim.

Each summer Music Circus offers Sacramento audiences the truly unique opportunity to experience some of Broadway's most talented actors performing in an intimate and casual setting that only theatre-in-the-round can provide.

Season ticket holders will receive renewal information in the mail the week of October 30, and their seat locations will be held until the renewal deadline of January 19, 2018. The Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office will begin taking both subscriber renewal orders and paid reservations for new subscribers on October 30 at 10:00 a.m., and new subscribers will be seated following current subscribers.

Season tickets range from $225 to $375, depending on performance time and seating location. The six-show season offers the biggest discount, with a savings of up to $150 over the price of a pair of single-show tickets. Five-show season tickets are also available, without Disney's Newsies, and still offer substantial savings over single-show ticket prices.

Single-show ticket prices range from $45 to $75. For Newsies only, a special price of $40 is available in any seating section for children age 4 - 12. No one under 4 is admitted to any Music Circus show. For all shows, evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Thursday and Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

In addition to significant savings, Music Circus season ticket holders receive a number of valuable benefits, including the ability to exchange tickets, with no service charges, for another performance of the same show; the opportunity to get the best available seating locations; first access to reserved parking at Memorial Garage; the opportunity to order additional single-show tickets, at the lowest price, before the general public; and guaranteed renewal privileges. Subscribers are also guaranteed access to the shows well in advance of the general public, including shows that will sell out.

Season ticketholders also have an opportunity to attend a free Subscriber Showcase concert on April 21 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion, an exclusive event for subscribers that features some of the Broadway world's most talented actors performing songs from the 2018 Music Circus season.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on October 30, renewals and new subscriber reservations are available at the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento, or by phone at (916) 557-1999. Beginning December 11 at 9:00 AM, reservation requests for discounts on groups of 12 or more can be made by calling the Group Sales department at (916) 557-1198 or via the Music Circus website. Single-show tickets go on sale March 23.

2018 MUSIC CIRCUS SEASON:

For all shows, evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinee performances are Thursday and Saturday at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday at 3:00 p.m.

Singin' in the Rain: June 12-17

Director: TBA

Choreographer: TBA

Synopsis: The film, starring Gene Kelly as a dashing leading man in Hollywood's golden age, is considered "The Greatest Movie Musical of All Time." But have you ever seen it live? With glorious dance sequences, riotous comedy routines, and unforgettable songs-including "Make 'Em Laugh," "Good Morning" and the show-stopping title song-you don't want to miss this acclaimed classic. Music Circus premiere.

Credits: Book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Nacio Herb Brown. Adapted from the 1952 movie of the same name starring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds.

CMT History: Music Circus Premiere. Part of the Broadway Sacramento 1992-1993 and 2004-2005 seasons.

Memorable Songs: "Singin' in the Rain," "Make 'Em Laugh," "Good Mornin'"

Broadway History: Original Broadway production opened July 2, 1985 and closed on May 18, 1986. There have also been two London revivals in 2000 and 2012.

Awards: The 1986 Broadway Production was nominated for Best Book of a Musical. The 2001 London revival was nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

Seven Brides for Seven Brothers: June 26-July 1

Director: TBA

Choreographer: TBA

Synopsis: With iconic choreography and a Tony-nominated score, this rollicking musical based on the beloved MGM movie features a crafty and assertive young bride living in the 1850s Oregon wilderness. She attempts to civilize and marry off her six rowdy brothers-in-law, but her plan goes comically wrong. Featuring high-kicking dance numbers, heartfelt romance and soaring songs, it's a Music Circus favorite.

Credits: Book by Lawrence Kasha and David Landay, music by Gene de Paul, Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn, and lyrics by Johnny Mercer, Al Kasha and Joel Hirschhorn. Based on the 1954 Stanley Donen film of the same name.

CMT History: The first Music Circus production was in 1984 and the most recent in 2009. This will be the 7th production of the show at Music Circus.

Memorable Songs: "Bless Your Beautiful Hide," "Goin' Courtin'," "Sobbin' Women."

Broadway History: There was a National Tour prior to its Broadway production which lasted only 5 performances from July 8-11, 1982. There have been numerous tours and West End productions since then.

Awards: Tony nomination for Best Original Score in 1983.

Disney's Newsies: July 10-15

Director: TBA

Choreographer: TBA

Synopsis: They sold the newspapers, until they made the headlines. Based on the hit Disney film, this Tony-winning, crowd-pleasing smash-hit features a band of spirited New York newsboys, facing insurmountable odds, standing up to the powerful publishers. With stirring music by Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast) and breathtaking dancing, it's a new classic with the power to inspire. Music Circus premiere.

Credits: Music by Alan Menken and Lyrics by Jack Feldman. Book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the 1992 Disney film of the same name.

CMT History: Part of the 2015-2016 Broadway Sacramento Season. A Music Circus premiere.

Memorable Songs: "Santa Fe," "Carrying the Banner," "Seize the Day."

Broadway History: Opened March 29, 2012 and closed August 24, 2014. Prior to closing, the national tour was filmed with several of the original Broadway cast members and aired in cinemas nationwide.

Awards: Nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and winner for Best Score and Choreography.

Gypsy: July 24-29

Director: TBA

Choreographer: TBA

Synopsis: This landmark show, with a celebrated score by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim, is based on the life of burlesque queen Gypsy Rose Lee. The singularly-focused mother takes her daughters on a cross-country adventure in pursuit of fame and fortune on the dying Vaudeville circuit. With "You Gotta Get A Gimmick," "Let Me Entertain You" and the show-stopping "Everything's Coming Up Roses."

Credits: Music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents. Loosely based on the 1957 memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee.

CMT History: Last at Music Circus in 2008. This marks Music Circus' fifth production. The first was in 1962.

Memorable Songs: "Everything's Coming up Roses," "Together (Wherever We Go)," "You Gotta Get a Gimmick," "Let Me Entertain You."

Broadway History: The original Broadway production opened on May 21, 1959 and ran for 702 performances. There have been four Broadway revivals, the most recent in 2008, two West End productions and numerous regional and international productions.

Awards: The original production was nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and has been twice nominated for Best Revival of a Musical.

Mamma Mia!: Aug. 7-12

Director: TBA

Choreographer: TBA

Synopsis: On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to an island paradise. Featuring over 20 ABBA songs, including the hits "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me," this high-spirited, feel-good international sensation will have you singing and dancing in the aisles. Music Circus premiere.

Credits: Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus; Book by Catherine Johnson.

CMT History: Music Circus Premiere; Part of the Broadway Sacramento 2002-2003, 2005-2006, 2007-2008, and 2011-2012 Seasons

Memorable Songs: "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "Honey, Honey," "Mamma Mia."

Broadway History: Premiered on Broadway on October 18, 2001; closed September 12, 2015. Has played in 40 countries and was turned into a major motion picture in 2008 starring Meryl Streep.

Awards: Nominated for the 2002 Tony Award for Best Musical and Best Book of a Musical.

Little Shop of Horrors: Aug 21-26

Director: TBA

Choreographer: TBA

Synopsis: Nerdy floral shop worker Seymour would do or give anything to gain the love of the object of his affection, Audrey. The depth of his desire is tested when a strange and precarious addition to his floral shop brings him unprecedented popularity. This hit musical, based on the campy 1960s cult horror film, features music by Alan Menken. Music Circus premiere.

Credits: Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman and music by Alan Menken.

CMT History: A Music Circus Premiere and part of the 2005-2006 Broadway Sacramento season.

Memorable Songs: "Suddenly, Seymour," "Somewhere That's Green," "Skid Row (Downtown)."

Broadway History: The musical premiered Off-Off-Broadway in 1982 before moving to the Orpheum Theatre Off-Broadway, where it had a five-year run. A Broadway production opened Oct. 2, 2003 and ran until Aug. 22, 2004. The musical was also made into a 1986 film of the same name, directed by Frank Oz.

Awards: The Drama League nominated the Broadway production for Distinguished Revival of a Musical. The 1983 West End production won the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical.

